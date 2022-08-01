Mets Morning News: Return

Meet the Mets

The Mets took a 3-0 lead against Pablo Lopez and the Marlins and never gave it up on their way to a sweep-securing 9-3 victory.

On Tuesday, Jacob deGrom will face the Nationals, making his first major league start in almost 13 months.

Despite his injury and time on the shelf, deGrom still plans on opting out of the remainder of his deal with the Mets at the end of the season.

As far as his plans for the remainder of the season, deGrom obviously wants to take the Mets to another World Series.

I must ask that you please do not shoot the messenger, but it can be said that getting deGrom back at the deadline Is Just Like Making A Big Trade.

Though the Mets won easily, Taijuan Walker was upset to see his stretch of consecutive starts of six innings or more come to an end on Sunday.

After Jacob deGrom makes his return, Trevor May and James McCann are slated to join him on the Metsies later in the week.

With a new team, a new payroll, and a new front office, it’s safe to say that the Mets’ 2022 deadline will be different from their 2021 deadline.

Around the National League East

Andre Pallante and the Cardinals shut down the Nationals on their way to a 5-0 win in the Nation’s Capital.

The Phillies won the Penn Series(?) as they battered the Pirates 8-2 in the series finale.

Unfortunately for the Mets, the Diamondbacks are pretty useless and lost a 1-0 game to the Braves on an Austin Riley walkoff.

If Pablo Lopez does get traded before the deadline, it’ll come at a surprise last-minute deal, or it won’t come at all.

With the Wild Card spot within reach, the Phillies have apparently shifted their deadline focus from relievers to starters.

Whether there’s a trade or not, Juan Soto has reached a point where he’s tired and would like the situation to handle itself one way or another.

The Braves are among the teams keeping an eye on Mets Legend Brandon Drury.

Around Major League Baseball

The Athletic’s Frankie Montas’ market is said to include the Yankees, Cardinals, and Blue Jays.

It appears that Mike Trout isn’t actually dying because of his back injury. Heck, his career isn’t even over!

Following his hit by pitch, the Mariners placed Julio Rodriguez on the IL and called up Jarred Kelenic in his place.

The Yankees are the best team in baseball, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be poking around and making moves at the deadline.

The Giants acquired Machado!!!! Okay, it’s Dixon Machado from the Cubs, but technically I’m still right in saying that.

He isn’t really available, but that won’t stop the Brewers from Listening Strongly on calls for Josh Hader.

The Pirates are bad, but Bryan Reynolds still isn’t going anywhere before tomorrow’s deadline.

This Date in Mets History

Bet you didn’t expect to be thinking about Gregg Jefferies and Brian Bohanon on their birthday, but now you are.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

With the trading deadline tomorrow, Chris McShane looked at some of the bullpen options that could be available to the Mets.