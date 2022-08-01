Mariners claim Travis Jankowski off waivers from Mets

The Seattle Mariners have claimed outfielder Travis Jankowski off waivers from the New York Mets. The 31-year-old was designated for assignment the other day after the Mets traded for fellow left-handed-hitting outfielder Tyler Naquin.

Jankowski made just 63 plate appearances for the Mets, in part because of his backup role and in part because he fractured a finger and missed a considerable amount of time on the injured list. In that limited time on the field, Jankowski hit just .167/.286/.167 with a 47 wRC+. He was, however, part of a heartwarming moment earlier in the season when he said:

“No one’s gonna be buying my jersey. But I still think there’s a big part of what I bring to the table that is very important and very needed to winning teams and championship teams, and that’s what we have in this clubhouse.”

That led to Eduardo Escobar buying a bunch of Jankowski shirts for his teammates to wear, and of course, if you inclined to commemorate the Jankowski era, BreakingT has a shirt for that.