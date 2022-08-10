Meet the Mets

The Mets won their fifth game in a row on Tuesday night, beating the Reds 6-2. Carlos Carrasco pitched 6.2 innings of two-run ball, while Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil both hit home runs to power the Mets’ offense. They will go for the series sweep against the Reds this afternoon with Taijuan Walker getting the start.

During the broadcast last night, Keith Hernandez mentioned that he asks SNY to not schedule him for when the Mets play the Phillies, which resulted in another classic GKR moment.

Ben Clemens of Fangraphs wrote about Daniel Vogelbach’s approach at the plate.

With the Mets rotation finally healthy, they are proving to be even better than expected.

Amidst a frustrating 2022 season, Dominic Smith says he is “at peace”.

Ian O’Connor writes that Buck Showalter deserves this Mets season.

Pete Alonso and Justin Dunn of the Reds, a former Mets prospect, are the best of friends, but had to be enemies for one night at Citi Field.

Jeff McNeil’s homer on Tuesday night was his first against a left handed pitcher in nearly three years.

Around the National League East

The Nationals claimed Jake McGee off waivers from the Brewers.

Davey Martinez said the Nationals will skip over Patrick Corbin’s next start.

Washington was finally able to win a game, beating the Cubs 6-5.

On the road in Boston, the Braves beat the Red Sox 9-7 in 11 innings, powered by Austin Riley’s 5 RBI night.

The Phillies continued their recent hot streak, beating the Marlins 4-1.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees and Mariners played quite the game late Tuesday night, which was scoreless heading in the 13th inning. The Mariners wound up winning the game.

Chris Sale will be out the rest of the 2022 season after falling off his bike and breaking his wrist.

Yandy Diaz of the Rays is concerned about Tampa Bay’s trip to Milwaukee and staying in a haunted hotel.

Byron Buxton has a Duolingo streak of over 200 days, with the goal of learning Spanish to be able to better communicate with teammates.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers says Rob Manfred manipulated numbers and engaged in ‘fear-mongering’ in his letter to the U.S. Senate in July.

As Camden Yards celebrates its 30th anniversary, it is a baseball stadium that forever changed professional sports.

Solomon Bates, a minor leaguer for the Giants, came out as gay to the public.

The Red Sox signed Jeurys Familia.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Jeff Musselman is the latest player to be featured on the UnforMETable podcast.

Steve Sypa brought us the Mets Minor League Players of the Week for Week 17 of the MiLB season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2004, Tom Glavine’s taxi was involved in an accident on the way to Shea Stadium from LaGuardia Airport.