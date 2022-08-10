Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by celebrating taking four out of five from the Braves in dominating fashion. We read salty tweets from Braves fans and encourage the mockery thereof, but do not encourage mockery via doing the racist chop at Citi Field.

Next, we talk about Pete Rose mocking a female reporter for doing her job and how shameful it is that the Phillies made him a part of their celebration.

We also announce the official date and place for Dollars 4 Dingers 2022: September 17 at Ebbs at 4:00pm. Be there or be square!

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

