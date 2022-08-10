Daily Prospect Report, 8/10/22: Palka and a bunch of Palookas

*All results from games played on August 9, 2022

BUFFALO 4, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

The Herd took this game in the Battle of Upstate New York, but hopefully Syracuse will win the war. The two teams traded the lead, but Steve Berman drove in the pivotal run in the fifth to give Buffalo the lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Syracuse had plenty of opportunities, but weren’t able to cash in.

ALTOONA 6, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

With Brett Baty now in Syracuse, the Rumble Ponies are missing their most potent bat, but they’re not a team without an offense. Ronny Mauricio, flaws and all, still swings a big stick; Brandon McIlwain and Wyatt Young are having pop-up surprise success; Luke Ritter and Jeremy Vasquez are having solid showings for themselves. Still, they were dominated by Curve starter Luis Ortiz and the Altoona bullpen.

WILMINGTON 9, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

Wilmington scored a few runs off of Oscar Rojas early, giving them the lead for most of this ballgame. The Cyclones closed the gap late, scoring a run in the sixth and two in the eighth, but the Blue Rocks put up a big inning in the bottom of the eighth, putting the game out of reach for Brooklyn.

ST. LUCIE 9, CLEARWATER 2 (BOX)

The Threshers took an early lead, but the St. Lucie Mets got those runs back and then some, scoring four in the fourth and five in the eighth. Paul Gervase made his professional debut and threw a perfect inning, putting Edwin Diaz by striking out all three batters he faced, giving him a 27 K/9 rate.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Paul Gervase.

ROSTER ALERT: CF Blaine McIntosh assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Layonel Ovalles assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

FCL METS 8, FCL ASTROS BLUE 4 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Blade Tidwell assigned to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Daniel Palka

Goat of the Night

Nolan Clenny