Daily Prospect Report, 8/10/22: Palka and a bunch of Palookas

*All results from games played on August 9, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (47-59)
BUFFALO 4, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)
The Herd took this game in the Battle of Upstate New York, but hopefully Syracuse will win the war. The two teams traded the lead, but Steve Berman drove in the pivotal run in the fifth to give Buffalo the lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Syracuse had plenty of opportunities, but weren’t able to cash in.
- LF Nick Plummer: 1-4, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, RBI, 2 K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-4
- PR Terrance Gore: 0-0, SB (4)
- DH Daniel Palka: 2-4, 2 R, 2 HR (19, 20), 2 RBI, 2 K
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-4
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-3, K
- CF Khalil Lee: 1-3, R, 2 K
- SS Deven Marrero: 0-2, BB
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- LHP Phillip Diehl: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, BLK
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, L (1-5)
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, HBP
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-22/39-63)
ALTOONA 6, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)
With Brett Baty now in Syracuse, the Rumble Ponies are missing their most potent bat, but they’re not a team without an offense. Ronny Mauricio, flaws and all, still swings a big stick; Brandon McIlwain and Wyatt Young are having pop-up surprise success; Luke Ritter and Jeremy Vasquez are having solid showings for themselves. Still, they were dominated by Curve starter Luis Ortiz and the Altoona bullpen.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, 2 K
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, K, E (22)
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-3, 3 K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-3, 2 K
- C Hayden Senger: 1-1, BB
- C Nick Meyer: 0-1
- DH Johneshwy Fargas: 0-2, HBP
- RHP Alex Valverde: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, L (1-4)
- RHP Mitch Ragan: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Josh Hejka: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (21-16/51-52)
WILMINGTON 9, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)
Wilmington scored a few runs off of Oscar Rojas early, giving them the lead for most of this ballgame. The Cyclones closed the gap late, scoring a run in the sixth and two in the eighth, but the Blue Rocks put up a big inning in the bottom of the eighth, putting the game out of reach for Brooklyn.
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-5, K
- DH Matt O’Neill: 1-5, 2 K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-5, 2 K, E (3)
- 2B Jose Peroza: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 2-4, R, 2B
- 3B William Lugo: 1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- C Jose Mena: 3-4, 2 RBI
- PR Jaylen Palmer: 0-0
- C Juan Loyo: 0-0
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 1-3, BB, K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-4, K, E (12)
- RHP Oscar Rojas: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, L
- RHP David Griffin: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- RHP Justin Courtney: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (21-16/61-41)
ST. LUCIE 9, CLEARWATER 2 (BOX)
The Threshers took an early lead, but the St. Lucie Mets got those runs back and then some, scoring four in the fourth and five in the eighth. Paul Gervase made his professional debut and threw a perfect inning, putting Edwin Diaz by striking out all three batters he faced, giving him a 27 K/9 rate.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 2-5, R, 2 K, SB (57)
- 3B Chase Estep: 0-1, R, 2 BB
- PH-3B Eduardo Salazar: 0-2
- SS Junior Tilien: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB
- DH Raul Beracierta: 0-4, R, BB, 3 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 2-4, 2 R, HR (17), 3 RBI, K, HBP
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 2-5, 2 R, HR (5), 4 RBI, K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 1-4, 2 K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- LF Blaine McIntosh: 1-4, 2B, RBI, 3 K
- RHP Joel Diaz: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, WP, HBP, W (2-1)
- RHP Paul Gervase: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, H (1)
- REHAB ALERT LHP Josh Walker: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, H (1)
- RHP Jace Beck: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Paul Gervase.
ROSTER ALERT: CF Blaine McIntosh assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Layonel Ovalles assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
Complex: FCL Mets (27-18)
FCL METS 8, FCL ASTROS BLUE 4 (BOX)
- DH Rhylan Thomas: 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB
- SS Jett Williams: 0-2, R, RBI, BB, K, SB (1)
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 0-2, R, 2 BB, E (5)
- C Jose Hernandez: 0-2, R, BB, K
- LF Ronis Aybar: 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 K
- CF Dyron Campos: 0-3, R, BB, K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-2, R, 2 BB, E (9)
- RF Eric Santana: 0-3, R, K
- 1B Luis Castillo: 0-2, R, BB, K
- RHP Blade Tidwell: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Brawny Reyes: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 WP
- P Saul Garcia: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, W (2-2)
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Blade Tidwell assigned to FCL Mets.
Star of the Night
Daniel Palka
Goat of the Night
Nolan Clenny
