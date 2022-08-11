Mets Morning News

The Mets offense scored early and often to complete the sweep of the Reds. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Daniel Vogelbach all had great days at the plate while Tyler Naquin went deep against his former team. On the mound Taijuan Walker rebounded nicely from his poor start against Atlanta and the team walked away with an easy victory.

With his big day against Cincinnati, Francisco Lindor tied Jose Reyes’s franchise mark for most RBIs for a shortstop in a single season but Lindor has his sights set on loftier goals.

With the Mets on a roll and the Yankees in a bit of a slump, New York has become a Mets town.

Both of the Mets established stars and their recent additions have contributed to the team’s success this season.

It was Women’s Day at the ballpark, so every Mets player walked up to the plate to a song recorded by a female artist.

Daniel Vogelbach’s song choice and well as Jeff McNeil’s drew the most attention.

Edwin Díaz recently went viral over his entrance to “Narco” but of course comparisons were made to “Enter Sandman” Mariano Rivera’s famous entrance music. The Mets electric closer weighed in on the debate.

Around the National League East

Atlanta called up prospect Vaughn Grissom for their game against the Red Sox. He blasted a home run in his first at bat over the Green Monster en route to the Braves 8-4 win.

Sandy Alcantara was not enough for the Marlins to take down the Phillies.

Noah Syndergaard was able to keep Philadelphia in it so they could come back late in their 4-3 victory over Miami.

The lowly Nationals lost again and dropped their series against the Cubs.

Around Major League Baseball

The Tigers fired general manager Al Avila after he oversaw both the draft and the trade deadline.

Due to the construction of a youth baseball field near the Field of Dreams stadium, there will be no Field of Dreams game in Iowa next year.

The Reds will be playing in the Field of Dreams game this season and Joey Votto tweeted what the game means to him after the loss of his father.

The Mariners took two of three from the Yankees in a hard fought series between the two teams.

After stumbling a bit after the Trade Deadline, the Padres finally looked like the dangerous team the league thought they would be.

This Date in Mets History

It was an eventful day on this date in 2010. Mets closer Francisco Rodriguez was arrested for attacking his girlfriend’s father and injuring himself in the process.