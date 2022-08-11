Daily Prospect Report, 8/11/22: Baty gets going

*All results from games played on Wednesday August 10, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (47-60)
BUFFALO 10, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)
Brett Baty had his first two Triple-A hits, but nothing else good happened in this one. David Peterson got shelled, Francisco Alvarez struck out three times, and the Mets got blown out. So it goes.
- LF Khalil Lee: 0-5, 2 K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- DH Dominic Smith: 0-4
- RF Daniel Palka: 1-4, R
- 1B Mark Vientos: 1-3, R, 2B, BB
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-4, 2 K
- SS JT Riddle: 2-4, 2B, RBI
- CF Terrance Gore: 1-4, RBI, 2 K
- LHP David Peterson: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (2-2)
- LHP Locke St. John: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- LHP Nate Fisher: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-22/39-64)
ALTOONA 11, BINGHMATON 1 (BOX)
Syracuse’s game was bad, Binghamton’s was worse. One hit - a home run from Wyatt Young - and a brutal outing from Garrison Bryant made this one a laugher from the jump.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-2, R, HR (4), RBI, 2 BB, K
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 0-4
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-2, BB, K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-3
- DH Luke Ritter: 0-3, 2 K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-3, K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, L (1-1)
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (21-16/52-52)
CYCLONES 8, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)
Finally, some runs. Five Cyclones had multi-hit days, with a grand slam from Joe Suozzi standing out as the big blow. On the flip side, three Cyclones also had 0-for-5 days, so less good. On the mound, Dominic Hamel was quite good as well, striking out four and allowing only one run over four innings, maintaining his pristine 1.80 ERA at High-A.
- LF Matt Rudick: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-5, R, BB, 2 K, E (2)
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 2-5, R, K
- 2B Jose Peroza: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- DH Jose Mena: 2-4, R, RBI, BB, K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-5, 3 K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 2-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, 2 K
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, RBI, BB, K, SB (18)
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-5, K
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W (4-0)
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- LHP Cam Opp: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (21-16/61-41)
CLEARWATER 5, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)
And back to our low scoring ways. St. Lucie had only five hits and struck out eleven times as the offense fell flat. On the mound, Raimon Gomez couldn’t get out of the third inning, and Benito Garcia allowed two more runs in the fourth. Omar De Los Santos stole his MiLB leading 58th base of the years as the lone bright spot.
- DH Omar De Los Santos: 1-3, R, 2B, BB, 2 K, SB (58)
- CF Tanner Murphy: 0-2, R, 2 BB, K, SB (2)
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-4, RBI
- LF Raul Beracierta: 2-4, RBI
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 0-3, BB, K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 1-3, K, 2 E (13)
- 3B Eduardo Salazar: 1-4, K
- C Gregory Leal: 0-3, 3 K
- RHP Raimon Gomez: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, L (3-5)
- RHP Benito Garcia: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Franklin Sanchez: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated CF Tanner Murphy from the 7-day injured list.
Complex: FCL Mets (27-18)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Joe Suozzi
Goat of the Night
Garrison Bryant
