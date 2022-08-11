Daily Prospect Report, 8/11/22: Baty gets going

*All results from games played on Wednesday August 10, 2022

BUFFALO 10, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Brett Baty had his first two Triple-A hits, but nothing else good happened in this one. David Peterson got shelled, Francisco Alvarez struck out three times, and the Mets got blown out. So it goes.

ALTOONA 11, BINGHMATON 1 (BOX)

Syracuse’s game was bad, Binghamton’s was worse. One hit - a home run from Wyatt Young - and a brutal outing from Garrison Bryant made this one a laugher from the jump.

CYCLONES 8, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)

Finally, some runs. Five Cyclones had multi-hit days, with a grand slam from Joe Suozzi standing out as the big blow. On the flip side, three Cyclones also had 0-for-5 days, so less good. On the mound, Dominic Hamel was quite good as well, striking out four and allowing only one run over four innings, maintaining his pristine 1.80 ERA at High-A.

CLEARWATER 5, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

And back to our low scoring ways. St. Lucie had only five hits and struck out eleven times as the offense fell flat. On the mound, Raimon Gomez couldn’t get out of the third inning, and Benito Garcia allowed two more runs in the fourth. Omar De Los Santos stole his MiLB leading 58th base of the years as the lone bright spot.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated CF Tanner Murphy from the 7-day injured list.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Joe Suozzi

Goat of the Night

Garrison Bryant