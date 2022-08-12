Daily Prospect Report, 8/12/22: High leverage situations

*All results from games played on Thursday August 11, 2022

SYRACUSE 6, BUFFALO 5 (BOX)

Syracuse ran out to an early lead, with Nick Plummer driving in Brett Baty (who led off!! in his second game at Triple-A) with an RBI single in the first. That 1-0 score held until the fifth, when Buffalo scored two in the top of the frame. Mark Vientos got the Mets back on top with a two RBI double, and Travis Blankenhorn drove him home to make it 4-2.

Buffalo took the lead with a three spot in the top of the seventh, but the Mets battled back immediately yet again. Khalil Lee drove in two with single, pushing the Mets ahead 6-5. Bryce Montes De Oca was called in for a two inning save and was splendid, striking out five of the six batters he faced in the outing.

ALTOONA 8, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)

Binghamton had to fight back from the get go, as Tony Dibrell surrendered three runs in the first. A first inning Rowdy Jordan home run got the Rumble Ponies on the board, and a Matt Winaker double in the second inning cut the deficit to 3-2.

Altoona got some breathing room back, scoring one in the fourth and two in the sixth, but a Zach Ashford single and a bases loaded walk of Rowdy Jordan made it 6-4. Hayden Senger homered in the seventh to cut the deficit to one, and a wild pitch in the eighth tied the score and made it a brand new ballgame.

Altoona, who refused to go away, scored two runs on Joe Zanghi in the top of the ninth to get the lead back, this time for good.

BROOKLYN 7, WILMINGTON 6 / 12 (BOX)

Keyshawn Askew’s second start in Brooklyn was not as easy as his first, with the lefty surrendering four runs and seven hits over five innings — three of which came in the second, and one in the third.

Brooklyn did a good job of providing runs for him, however. They scored their first run on a third inning error, and Jose Peroza drove in their second run of the frame with a sacrifice fly. Jaylen Palmer doubled home a run in the fourth, and a fifth inning two run home run by William Lugo gave Brooklyn their first lead, 5-4.

An unearned run (aided by a Jose Mena passed ball that got the runner into scoring position) saw Wilmington tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, at five apiece.

The tenth inning went scoreless for both teams, and they traded runs in the 11th to get us to the 12th. Jose Mena redeemed himself by driving in the go ahead (and eventual winning) run with a ground out in the 12th.

CLEARWATER 6, ST. LUCIE 5 / 11 (BOX)

Clearwater and St. Lucie were knotted at two apiece heading into extras, with St. Lucie’s runs came on a single by Omar De Los Santos in the fifth, one scoring on the hit and another on an error.

The 10th inning went scoreless for both clubs, but the 11th was wild. Raul Beracierta started the extra inning scoring with an RBI double, and Jack-Thomas Wold put some insurance on the board with a two run home run, making it 5-2.

It all came crashing down for St. Lucie in the bottom of the frame, with Miguel Alfonseca and Michael Krauza combining two surrender four runs (including two bases loaded walks) en route to a tough loss.

FCL METS 1, FCL ASTROS BLUE 0 / 7 (BOX)

Jett Williams had two of the three Mets hits, stole three bases, and drove in their only run in the win, as his excellent start to professional ball continues. Tyler Stuart, another 2022 draftee (6th round), made his debut, pitching a scoreless first.

Star of the Night

Jett Williams

Goat(s) of the Night

Miguel Alfonseca and Michael Krauza