The Mets and Phillies had themselves a nail-biter in the series opener last night after strong starts by both Max Scherzer and Ranger Suárez. After Marte was nailed at home trying to score on a fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras, the Phillies scored in the tenth on a sacrifice fly of their own (mainly because Tomás Nido missed a hop that he should have been able to handle), and the Mets fell to their Philadelphia rivals 2-1.

The Mets suffered two losses in quick succession during yesterday’s game, with Eduardo Escobar and Jeff McNeil both leaving the game early.

For his part, McNeil needed to get some stitches in his hand as a result of his injury.

Noah Syndergaard made his return to Citi Field and discussed his reasons for not returning to the Mets last offseason.

The Mets will be relying on Trevor May and Mychal Givens to provide some stability to the bullpen in the final few months of the season.

Buck Showalter and Rob Thomson have a relationship that predates their current jobs managing NL East rivals.

Another day, another article about how awesome Narco is.

Around the National League East

The Braves made the NL East race ever so slightly closer by defeating the Marlins 4-3.

Atlanta’s depth at middle infield continues to take a hit, as Ehire Adrianza has been placed on the injured list.

To the chagrin of all Mets fans, Austin Riley has turned himself into a perennial MVP candidate.

The Good Phight previewed the series against the Mets, and something tells me they’re a little bit miffed about Keith Hernandez’s recent comments about their beloved third place team.

The Marlins saw the returns of Jon Berti and Brian Anderson from the injured list, though they did have to DFA Billy Hamilton and option Bryan De La Cruz in the process.

The Nationals gave up double digit runs to the Padres, falling to them 10-5.

Juan Soto made his emotional return to the ballpark of the team that signed him, developed him, and traded him.

Around Major League Baseball

The Padres and Major League Baseball as a whole suffered a shocking loss yesterday, as Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for eighty games after testing positive for Clostebol.

The Astros will be without one of their top hitters for the remainder of the season, as Michael Brantley will undergo right shoulder surgery which will end his 2022 campaign.

Justin Verlander continues to defy the odds in his remarkable 2022 season.

To the surprise of no one, Carlos Correa reportedly intends to opt out of his deal with the Twins this offseason.

The USA roster for next year’s World Baseball Classic continues to take shape, as Bryce Harper currently intends to play for the American squad.

The upstart Orioles are adding another exciting piece to their roster for their improbable playoff run, calling up top pitching prospect DL Hall.

MLB.com listed prospects for each organization who could make an impact for their major league teams down the stretch.

This Date in Mets History

R.A. Dickey threw his first—but not his last!—one-hit shutout for the Mets on this date in 2010 against the Phillies.