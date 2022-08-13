Daily Prospect Report, 8/13/22: Bad day for the offense(s)

*All results from games played on Friday August 12, 2022

BUFFALO 3, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

Syracuse actually outhit Buffalo 8-6, but only one hit went for extra bases and they didn’t score until the eighth. That meant that Jose Butto got hung out to dry after a mediocre start, allowing three runs in five innings. Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez had a single each.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets released RHP Justin Dillon.

Another overall quiet offensive performance, but this time the pitching made it stand up. Carlos Cortes and Rowdey Jordan had the only extra base hits of the nigh, while Jose Chacin impressed out of the bullpen with seven strikeouts in four innings to earn the win.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Jesus Vargas from the temporarily inactive list.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies released SS Cody Bohanek.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Harol Gonzalez from the 60-day injured list.

WILMINGTON 7, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the offense didn’t show up in this one either. The Cyclones had only four hits and Junior Santos was shelled.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones activated RHP Nate Jones from the 7-day injured list.

ST. LUCIE 11, CLEARWATER 8 (BOX)

Ah finally, some offense. It took until the ninth inning, but St. Lucie rallied for four to take the lead thanks to a pair of homers by Junior Tilien and Eduardo Salazar. That bailed out Kolby Kubichek, who coughed up a one run lead in the seventh after the Mets rallied for four in the top of that inning as well. Omar De Los Santos and Carlos Domignuez also went deep in the win.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Joander Suarez from the 60-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets released OF Jack-Thomas Wold.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets released RHP Reyson Santos.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Kolby Kubichek.

FCL CARDINALS 2, FCL METS 0 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: FCL Mets placed RHP Jose Gomez on the 60-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: FCL Mets activated LHP Eli Ankeney.

ROSTER ALERT: FCL Mets activated OF Nick Morabito.

ROSTER ALERT: FCL Mets activated 3B Brad Malm.

ROSTER ALERT: FCL Mets activated 3B Jacob Reimer.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Chris Santiago assigned to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Dylan Ross assigned to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Jimmy Loper assigned to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: C Kevin Parada assigned to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Connor Brandon assigned to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Dylan Tebrake assigned to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Jonah Tong assigned to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Cameron Foster assigned to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Carlos Dominguez

Goat(s) of the Night

Junior Santos