deGrom and the Mets’ bullpen shut out Phillies in thriller

The Mets evened their series with the Phillies by shutting them out, as Jacob deGrom and the three Mets relievers who followed him were outstanding and the team managed to notch one run Aaron Nola.

deGrom went six innings, struck out ten, didn’t walk anyone, and gave up just two hits in his third start since he was activated from the injured list following a year-long absence. To say that he hasn’t missed a beat would simply be an understatement. Seth Lugo, Trevor May, and Edwin Díaz each threw a scoreless inning to finish off the win.

As for that lone Mets run, it came in the first inning—which by the time the game ended felt like a distant memory, even though the game itself moved along very quickly—on a Pete Alonso single that plated Starling Marte.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

The Good Phight

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Jacob deGrom, +34.9% WPA

Big Mets loser: Tomás Nido, -8.8% WPA

Mets pitchers: +69.7% WPA

Mets hitters: -19.7% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Edwin Díaz strikes out Nick Castellanos to end the game, +19.3% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Edwin Díaz walks Rhys Hoskins in the ninth, -7.9% WPA