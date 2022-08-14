Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/14/22: Bad Fundies

*All results from games played on August 13, 2022

BUFFALO 8, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

What a sloppy game. Syracuse committed not one, not two, not three, not four, but five errors! Keith would not be pleased.

ALTOONA 3, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Down by a pair of runs heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Rumble Ponies Spiedies were able to bring one run home but left the tying run on third.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Tommy Hunter on a rehab assignment to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies released RHP Brooks Hall.

WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Jose Peroza put the Cyclones on the board with an early homer and Alex Ramirez gave them a little breathing room as Christian Scott put up zero after zero, but everything came crashing down in the fifth, when Nate Lavender was brought in. The southpaw worked around a single in the fifth, but had a meltdown in the sixth, recording a single out while allowing four runs. With nine outs to work with, Brooklyn was only able to manage one solitary hit, a ninth inning single.

ST. LUCIE 8, CLEARWATER 1 (BOX)

Both teams scored early, but whereas the Threshers stopped scoring, St. Lucie continued. The two 2022 draftees on the squad, Chase Estep and Paul Gervase, had big games. Estep went 2-4 and connected for his first professional homer while Gervase threw two scoreless innings, striking out four more.

FCL CARDINALS 4, FCL METS 2 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Brian Gursky assigned to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Raul Beracierta

Goat of the Night

Nate Lavender