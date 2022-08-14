Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/14/22: Bad Fundies

*All results from games played on August 13, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (48-62)
BUFFALO 8, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)
What a sloppy game. Syracuse committed not one, not two, not three, not four, but five errors! Keith would not be pleased.
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-3, BB, K, E (1)
- C Francisco Alvarez: 0-3, K, HBP, E (2)
- DH Daniel Palka: 0-4, K
- 1B Mark Vientos: 3-4
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 0-4, K
- LF Nick Plummer: 1-4, K
- CF Khalil Lee: 0-4, 2 K, E (7)
- 2B Deven Marrero: 1-4, R, HR (3), RBI, SB (3), E (4)
- SS JT Riddle: 1-4, 2B, K, E (7)
- LHP Mike Montgomery: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, HBP, WP, L (1-9)
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- LHP Sam Clay: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- LHP Phillip Diehl: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-25/40-66)
ALTOONA 3, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)
Down by a pair of runs heading into the bottom of the ninth, the
Rumble Ponies Spiedies were able to bring one run home but left the tying run on third.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, RBI, BB
- RF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-5, 3 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-5
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-3, K, HBP
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-4, R, 2 K, E (11)
- C Hayden Senger: 3-4, K
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- 1B Matt Winaker: 2-3, RBI, BB
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, HBP
- REHAB ALERT RHP Tommy Hunter: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (0-2)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, WP, HBP
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Tommy Hunter on a rehab assignment to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies released RHP Brooks Hall.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (23-18/53-54)
WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)
Jose Peroza put the Cyclones on the board with an early homer and Alex Ramirez gave them a little breathing room as Christian Scott put up zero after zero, but everything came crashing down in the fifth, when Nate Lavender was brought in. The southpaw worked around a single in the fifth, but had a meltdown in the sixth, recording a single out while allowing four runs. With nine outs to work with, Brooklyn was only able to manage one solitary hit, a ninth inning single.
- LF Matt Rudick: 2-4, R, K
- 3B William Lugo: 1-4
- RF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, RBI
- 2B Jose Peroza: 1-4, R, HR (6), RBI, K
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4
- DH Jose Mena: 1-3, K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 0-3
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, K, E (3)
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3
- RHP Christian Scott: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, WP
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 WP, L (1-1)
- LHP Cam Opp: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (23-18/63-43)
ST. LUCIE 8, CLEARWATER 1 (BOX)
Both teams scored early, but whereas the Threshers stopped scoring, St. Lucie continued. The two 2022 draftees on the squad, Chase Estep and Paul Gervase, had big games. Estep went 2-4 and connected for his first professional homer while Gervase threw two scoreless innings, striking out four more.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 1-5, R, 3 K, SB
- 3B Chase Estep: 2-4, 2 R, HR (1), RBI, BB, K
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 3-5, 2 R, 2B, HR (12), 3 RBI
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- LF Tanner Murphy: 2-5, R, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB (4)
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 1-4, R, HR (9), RBI, BB
- DH Eduardo Salazar: 1-4, 3 K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 1-4, K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, E (1)
- REHAB ALERT LHP Josh Walker: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Paul Gervase: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP
- RHP Michael Krauza: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Complex: FCL Mets (28-20)
FCL CARDINALS 4, FCL METS 2 (BOX)
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 2-3, HBP
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-4, R
- DH Jett Williams: 0-4, R
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-4, K, PB (9)
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 1-3, E (1)
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 0-0, BB
- SS Brad Malm: 0-3, K
- SS Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-1, K
- CF Nick Morabito: 0-3, 2 K, SB (1)
- 1B Luis Castillo: 0-0, BB
- 1B-CF Dyron Campos: 0-4, K
- RF Eric Santana: 0-4, 2 K
- REHAB ALERT LHP Javier Atencio: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, WP
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, L (2-4)
- LHP Brian Gursky: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Christopher Vasquez: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Eli Ankeney: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jonaiker Palacios: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: LHP Brian Gursky assigned to FCL Mets.
Star of the Night
Raul Beracierta
Goat of the Night
Nate Lavender
Loading comments...