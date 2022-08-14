“Juggernaut”

The Mets finished off their series with the Phillies in dominating fashion, shutting out Philadelphia 6-0. It’s their second straight shutout win, and they ultimately didn’t allow an earned run after the first inning of Friday’s series opener. Chris Bassitt didn’t have his best stuff, but consistently danced around trouble. The bullpen mostly kept things quiet, though Joely Rodriguez did load the bases in the ninth before Adam Ottavino came in to close things out.

On offense, it’s impossible to deny that the Mets got a bid lucky against former Met Zack Wheeler. Francisco Lindor drove in Brandon Nimmo with a bloop single in the first, and three more soft hits - coupled with some lackadaisical defense - gave the Mets four more runs in the fifth. Somewhere, Spencer Strider is pointing at the screen like Leonardo DiCaprio. Good teams get lucky sometimes too, and Daniel Vogelbach added a solo home run just to prove it wasn’t all good fortune.

The win puts the Mets 35 games over .500 at 75-40. They’ll head down to Atlanta for a four game set that could essentially wrap up the division race. Carlos Carrasco will square off against the aforementioned Strider tomorrow evening. They’ll likely do so without Luis Guillorme unfortunately, who left the game with groin tightness and will undergo imaging tomorrow. Hopefully his absence isn’t too lengthy.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Chris Bassitt, +22.5% WPA

Big Mets loser: None

Mets pitchers: +25.4% WPA

Mets hitters: +24.6% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Mark Canha singles to drive in Pete Alonso, +11.1% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Alec Bohm singles in the fourth, -7.7% WPA