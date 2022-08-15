From Complex To Queens, Episode 183: Draftee debuts and late season contributors

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

This week, Lukas, Thomas, and Ken discuss the recent draftees who have debuted. It’s a small sample size for all of them, but a couple performances have been notable. We also run through Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty’s Triple-A performance and muse on their potential to contribute to the major league team down the stretch for the hundredth time. Lukas gets a couple Travis Blankenhorn plugs in as well, as is required.

