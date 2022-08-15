Mets Morning News: Luckier

Meet the Mets

The Mets finished their weekend series against the Defensively Incapable Phillies with a 6-0 win, only made possible by the team’s Lucky Hits.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, ESPN.

With five scoreless innings on Sunday, Chris Bassitt extended his scoreless streak to 24 consecutive innings.

As Luis Guillorme undergoes an MRI for groin tightness, the Mets haven’t completely ruled out bringing up Brett Baty if Guillorme is out long-term.

Still dealing with tightness of his own, Eduardo Escobar still doesn’t think a trip to the IL is in his future.

Despite what the past two sentences may have you believe, the Mets’ offensive core has actually been remarkably healthy.

Before he went down with an injury, Luis Guillorme did have time to talk about fielding and, of course, beards.

If you need one more hit of that sweet Luis Guillorme content, I have good news in the form of a YouTube video praising the infielder as one of baseball’s best unknown players.

Driving in his 82nd run of the season on Sunday, Francisco Lindor officially stands alone atop the all time Mets shortstop single season RBI leaderboard

Through skill, luck, and brute force, the Mets have assembled an unrivaled starting rotation.

Around the National League East

The Nationals wrapped up their quick return visit from Juan Soto and Josh Bell with a 6-0 loss to the Padres.

Tanner Scott gave up three runs in the ninth inning for the Marlins as the Braves extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-1 win over Miami.

As Luis Garcia heads to the IL, the Nationals will call up C.J. Abrams, one of the key players acquired in the Juan Soto trade with the Padres.

The Braves will send Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, Jake Odorizzi, and A Pitcher To Be Named Later to face off against the Mets in their upcoming four-game series.

For future reference, 2019 Braves Ace Mike Soroka will begin his rehab assignment tomorrow as he attempts to come back from a second Achilles tear.

At some point today, Bryce Harper will take batting practice on the field for the first time since he was placed on the IL with a broken thumb.

Around Major League Baseball

With his 1,989th career game played on Sunday, Joey Votto passed Larry Walker for the top spot on the all time Canadian games played list.

Proving he isn’t quite ready to coast into retirement, Albert Pujols hit two home runs against the Brewers on Sunday, bringing him within seven dingers of Alex Rodriguez and eleven away from 700.

Shohei Ohtani is so impressive that Carlos Correa’s sister likes him more than her own big league brother.

One win away from a franchise record, the Dodgers lost their first game in twelve contests.

On a Tommy John rehab assignment in Oklahoma City, Dustin May threw an immaculate inning.

Mike Trout will face live pitching in the next few days and depending on how things go, the three time MVP may not need a rehab assignment.

Nine years and 364 days after the most recent perfect game in MLB history, the Rays’ Drew Rasmussen took a perfecto of his own into the ninth inning before giving up a leadoff double to Jorge Mateo.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1965, the Beatles kicked off their North American tour in front of 55,600 fans at Shea Stadium.