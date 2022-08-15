Mets to place Luis Guillorme on injured list, call up Deven Marrero

The Mets are set to place Luis Guillorme on the injured list, as the versatile infielder has a groin injury that will sideline him for several weeks, and hey’re calling up infielder Deven Marrero to take his place on the roster, per Anthony DiComo. The team has opted not to call up either Brett Baty or Mark Vientos, both of whom are playing for Triple-A Syracuse.

Marrero has had stints in the big leagues dating back to 2015, when he made his major league debut with the Red Sox. He got a little bit of major league playing time with the Diamondbacks in 2018 before joining the Marlins and getting a total of 24 major league plate appearances in the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Add it all up, and he has 367 plate appearances with a .194/.250/.284 line and a 39 wRC+.

Marrero began the 2022 season by playing for the Long Island Ducks and was signed by the Mets to a minor league deal in June and sent to Syracuse, where he has a .684 OPS in 106 plate appearances.

Guillorme has been a very important piece for the Mets, as he’s played excellent defense at second and third base with a bit of time at shortstop. And he’s added to those contributions by hitting .283/.355/.357 with a 110 wRC+.