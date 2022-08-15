Mets fall to Braves in a blowout to open series

The Mets gave up thirteen runs to the Braves and unsurprisingly lost as a result. Carlos Carrasco gave up three runs in two innings of work, and after the game was interrupted by a rain delay, the Mets sent him back out there only to see him leave the game early with what the team described as left side tightness.

With Carrasco out early, the Mets turned to their lesser relievers and got lesser results. Joely Rodríguez, Adonis Medina, and Mychal Givens combined to surrender ten runs. Thankfully, in the highlight of the night, position player Darin Ruf threw the final two innings and retired six of the seven batters he faced as he prevented the Braves from scoring any more runs.

And hey, it’s worth noting that Jeff McNeil went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. The game itself is just one loss, and the Mets have the opportunity to bounce back tomorrow. Whether or not Carrasco’s injury is serious is probably the larger concern as the team goes forward.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Jeff McNeil, +5.3% WPA

Big Mets loser: Carlos Carrasco, -19.3% WPA

Mets pitchers: -27.8% WPA

Mets hitters: -22.2% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Jeff McNeil doubles and advances to third base on an error in the fifth, +4.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: William Contreras hits a solo home run in the second, -10.4% WPA