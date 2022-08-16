Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Eighteen

Carlos Dominguez

Week: 6 G, 24 AB, .333/.414/.750, 8 H, 1 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 3 BB, 8 K, 1/1 SB (Low-A)

2022 Season: 91 G, 323 AB, .245/.334/.461, 79 H, 13 2B, 0 3B, 19 HR, 32 BB, 146 K, 18/26 SB, .377 BABIP (Low-A)

Carlos Dominguez was signed by the Mets out of San Pedro De Macoris in the Dominican Republic on June 15, 2018, the very last day of the 2018-2019 international signing period. On the older side, the 19-year-old was assigned to the Mets’ Dominican Summer League teams, hitting a combined .266/.383/.464 in 59 games with both teams, hitting 6 home runs, stealing 15 bases in 21 attempts, and drawing 18 walks to 63 strikeouts. He likely would have been sent stateside to the GCL Mets in 2020 given his advanced age and the success he had in the DSL, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of the season.

In 2021, Dominguez returned to a very different minor league structure and was indeed sent stateside, but to the FCL Mets instead of the GCL Mets, as the Florida Complex League replaced the newly defunct Gulf Coast League. Appearing in 46 games, the 21-year-old outfielder hit .262/.348/.531 with 10 home runs, 7 stolen bases in 10 attempts, and 9 walks to 57 strikeouts. His 10 homers led not only the team, but the entire Florida Complex League as well.

Following his success in the FCL, the Mets promoted Dominguez to the St. Lucie Mets to begin the 2022 season, where he has remained. In 56 games in the first half, Dominguez hit .240/.316/.471 with 14 home runs, 10 stolen bases in 15 attempts, and 16 walks to 98 strikeouts. In the second half, Dominguez is currently hitting .252/.365/.444 with 5 home runs, 8 stolen bases in 11 attempts, and 16 walks to 48 strikeouts.

Carlos Dominguez stands open at the plate, holding his hands high. He swings using a big leg kick and rarely gets cheated. When he is able to get full extension, he can really put a jolt on the ball. Dominguez’ carrying tool is his power. Through his 91 games this season, he put the ball in play 164 times and has averaged an 84.6 MPH Exit Velocity on all balls put in play. He has logged Exit Velocities over 100 MPH 31 times, Exit Velocities over 105 MPH 9 times, and logged one batted ball event with an Exit Velocity over 110 MPH- a home run on June 8. Despite that, it comes with a price. His swing is long and he strikes out a ton. He currently has 146 strikeouts on the year, a 39.7% strikeout percentage When he gets full extension, his swing is simply too long to correct course on location.

In the outfield, he primarily has played right field this season, though he has logged 13 games in left and one in center so far this season. Though he has slightly above-average speed and athleticism, he does not show the range or instincts to play centerfield full-time and is best in right field, where his arm is not wasted.

Douglas Orellana

Week: 1 G (0 GS), 3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (Rookie)

Season: 10 G (5 GS), 31.1 IP, 21 H, 19 R, 16 ER (4.60 ERA), 20 BB, 47 K, .302 BABIP (Rookie)

Nineteen year old Douglas Orellana was signed by the Mets as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela on July 13, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed on a deal in March 2020 that shifted the dates of the signing window. The 2021 international signing period began on January 15, 2021 and ended December 15, meaning that Orellana signed relatively late and was certainly not considered a premium talent available.

He was assigned to the DSL Mets and spent the remainder of the 2021 season there, playing for both Mets DSL teams. In total, he posted a 8.05 ERA in 19.0 innings over 17 games with 22 hits allowed, 20 walks, 14 strikeouts, 6 hit batsmen, and 4 wild pitches. In early June, when the 2022 FCL season began, he was officially sent stateside and assigned to the FCL Mets. Averaging roughly three innings, being used as starter and multi-inning, the right-hander has a cumulative 4.60 ERA in 31.1 innings for the FCL Mets so far this season, allowing 21 hits, walking 20, and striking out 47.

Orellana throws from a high-three-quarters arm slot, short arming the ball. Earlier in his career, he had a long action through the back, but the organization had him change his mechanics during extended spring training prior to the start of the 2022 season. There is some violence in his delivery, specifically his head jerk and exaggerated follow through as he falls off the mound, which may be why he has had trouble with his command and control thus far in his young career.

The right-hander has a fastball that has some late life to it. In addition, he currently throws a big 12-6 curveball with true shape and a slider that may be a curveball that lacks form.

Players of the Week 2022

Week One (April 5-April 17): Francisco Alvarez/Jose Butto

Week Two (April 19-April 24): Daniel Palka/Keyshawn Askew

Week Three (April 26-May 1): Shervyen Newton/Alec Kisena

Week Four (May 3-May 8): Alex Ramirez/David Peterson

Week Five: (May 10-May 15): Brett Baty/Jose Chacin

Week Six: (May 17-May 22): Jaylen Palmer/Mike Vasil

Week Seven (May 24th-May 29th): Francisco Alvarez/Connor Grey

Week Eight (May 31-June 5th): Khalil Lee/Jose Butto

Week Nine (June 7-June 12): Stanley Consuegra/Nick Zwack

Week Ten (June 14-June 19): Daniel Palka/Alex Valverde

Week Eleven (June 21-June 26): Travis Blankenhorn/Dominic Hamel

Week Twelve (June 28-July 3): Alex Ramirez/Luis Moreno

Week Thirteen (July 4-July 10): Gosuke Katoh/Nick Zwack

Week Fourteen (July 11-July 17): Stanley Consuegra/Carson Seymour

Week Fifteen (July 21-July 24): Alex Ramirez/Carson Seymour

Week Sixteen (July 25-July 31): Karell Paz/Luis Moreno & Keyshawn Askew

Week Seventeen (August 1-August 7): Brett Baty/Joel Diaz