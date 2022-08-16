Meet the Mets

The Mets were blown out 13-1 by the Braves in the first game of their four-game series last night. Carlos Carrasco struggled in the second, serving up homers to William Contreras and Eddie Rosario, as well as another run later in the frame before rain interrupted proceedings. Following a 55-minute delay, Carrasco finished up the second inning but left with an injury that was later described as left side tightness. The Braves put up two more in the fourth and eight in the sixth off a combination of Adonis Medina and Mychal Givens. Jeff McNeil was one of the lone bright spots for New York, collecting four of the team’s seven hits.

Darin Ruf was the unsung hero of last night’s debacle, pitching two innings of scoreless relief to save the bullpen from further use. In the process, he became the first Mets position player to toss two scoreless innings of relief in a game.

Prior to the game, the team placed Luis Guillorme on the IL with a left groin strain, and he will miss 4-6 weeks. Meanwhile, Tomás Nido was placed on the IL with an undisclosed illness. Catcher Michael Perez was recalled from Triple-A, as was infield Deven Marrero.

The team originally kept the door open for bringing up Bretty Baty to take Guillorme’s spot. However, that was not the case, and Anthony DiComo discussed why Baty and Mark Vientos were not called upon

Even after a rough night, the Mets’ shine in New York is unmistakable and apparent..

Anthony DiComo pondered whether the Mets could wrap up the NL East early and also explored what the new postseason format means for New York.

There are some playoff matchups right now that could benefit the Mets, as least in terms of the current postseason alignment.

Tim Britton brought us the latest This Week in Mets.

The Mets released outfielder Johneshwy Fargas.

Steve Cohen would love to see a casino built near Citi Field, but there are plenty of hurdles that could kill that dream before it even begins.

Around the National League East

Noah Syndergaard went seven strong innings as the Phillies topped the Reds 4-3.

The Marlins shut out the Padres 3-0.

The Nationals used an eighth inning run to squeak past the Cubs 5-4.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB announced this year’s postseason schedule, which goes into November and eliminates some travel days.

A women-led grounds crew will make history at the LLSWS.

Jon Heyman suggested three things for the sliding Yankees to do to get back on track.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery.

The Rangers have relieved manager Chris Woodward of his duties.

Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and a fine for an incident with a fan earlier this month in Chicago. Garrett will appeal the suspension.

Fernando Tatis Sr. sees his son’s suspension for something ‘so insignificant’ as a loss for ‘all of baseball’.

The stage is set for a Tuesday showdown between the top two AL Cy Young contenders: Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease.

The Tigers and Guardians split a doubleheader, with Cleveland winning the first game 4-1 and Detroit taking the nightcap 7-5.

The Rays blanked Gerrit Cole and the Yankees 4-0.

The Orioles bounced back from a pair of losses to Tampa Bay and beat the Blue Jays 7-3.

The Twins doubled up the Royals 4-2.

On the day they fired their manager, the Rangers defeated the Athletics 2-1.

The White Sox toppled the Astros 4-2.

The Dodgers shut out the Brewers 4-0.

The Mariners easily handled the Angels 6-2.

The Giants got back over .500 with a 6-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets blasted the Cubs 23-10 on this date in 1987. In that game, Darryl Strawberry hit a homer, a triple, and two doubles while driving in five runs.