Mets add Stephen Nogosek and R.J. Alvarez to active roster, plan to call up Brett Baty

After one of our very smart writers made the case for the Mets to call up Brett Baty, the front office was apparently moved and immediately listened, as the team plans to call up the top third baseman tomorrow. This move does likely mean that Eduardo Escobar has aggravated his injury and will require an IL stint, but Mets fans will nevertheless get to see one of the team’s top prospects assist with the playoff push. As mentioned in the aforementioned piece by the aforementioned very smart writer, while Baty’s defense at third base can probably use some further work, he has shown a ton of promise with the bat this year, putting up a .312/.406/.544 batting line, 19 homers, and a 159 wRC+ in 89 games in Double-A before being promoted to Syracuse recently. He will presumably slide in as the team’s everyday third baseman for the time being while they hope for the eventual return of Luis Guillorme and/or Escobar.

While fans will have to wait until tomorrow to see Baty, they may get to see some of the pitching additions the Mets are making, as Stephen Nogosek and R.J. Alvarez are being added to the active roster with Carlos Carrasco being placed on the injured list and Adonis Medina being optioned to Syracuse. After the bullpen was taxed yesterday following Carrasco’s early departure, the moves give the Mets some additional relief options. Nogosek has already made nine appearances for the major league squad this year, putting up a 2.30 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. Alvarez has spent the season in Syracuse and put up a 3.38 ERA with 35 strikeouts across 34.2 innings of work, though he has also struggled with walks.