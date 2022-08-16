Mets designate Nick Plummer for assignment

The Mets have designated outfielder Nick Plummer for assignment, a move that clears a spot for relief pitcher R.J. Alvarez to be added to the team’s 40-man roster. Alvarez is one of the two players the Mets called up ahead of their game in Atlanta tonight, with Stephen Nogosek joining the active roster alongside him tonight.

The 26-year-old Plummer joind the Mets back in November, and the former first-round pick opened the season in Triple-A Syracuse. He spent a couple of days with the big league team in April and had another stint with them from late May until mid-June. In total, he hit .138/.194/.379 with two home runs and a a 62 wRC+ in 31 plate appearances.

In his time with Syracuse, Plummer has hit .231/.317/.370 with seven home runs in 246 plate appearances. With the Mets’ additions of Tyler Naquin, the team’s outfield depth was probably unlikely to include Plummer in the near future.