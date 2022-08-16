Taijuan Walker exits start early with back spasms

For the second time in as many nights, the Mets saw their starting pitcher leave the game early in Atlanta, as Taijuan Walker went just two innings before leaving the game with back spasms. That initial update, which was given by the team, sounds a bit less ominous than the one that it gave last night about Carlos Carrasco, who departed the series opener in similarly early fashion and has an oblique injury that will keep him out for several weeks.

In his second season with the Mets, Walker has been very good. Including his two innings of work tonight, he’s thrown 112.1 innings with a 3.36 ERA and 3.66 FIP. Given Carrasco’s injury, the Mets would be far better off if Walker can avoid the injured list himself, as David Peterson already figures to slot into the rotation in Carrasco’s spot. If Walker were to miss any time, Trevor Williams would likely have to join the rotation, too, given the lack of appealing options in the team’s upper minors right now.