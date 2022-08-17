Meet the Mets

The Mets put up a lifeless performance in Atlanta, losing for the second straight day, 5-0. Taijuan Walker left the game after the second inning, and while the Mets’ bullpen held their own, the offense was unable to produce and give the team a chance.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.

For the second straight day, the Mets’ starter left the game after the second inning, as Taijuan Walker exited due to back spasms. Walker will undergo an MRI today but said the training staff is not too concerned.

Meanwhile, Carlos Carrasco has found himself on the IL with an oblique injury, and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

Will Sammon looks at what the Carrasco absence means for the Mets.

Ian O’Connor writes that now is the time for the Mets two-ace insurance policy of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to kick in.

Steven Nogosek and R.J. Alvarez were called up by the Mets before Tuesday’s game, while they plan to activate Brett Baty before tonight’s game. The team also also DFA’d Nick Plummer.

With Brett Baty expected to be called up, it means Eduardo Escobar is in all likelihood heading to the IL.

Brandon Nimmo plans on telling the newcomer Baty to not try to be the hero for the team and just to go out there and play good baseball.

John DeMarsico, the director of Mets games for SNY, has brought his cinematic background to the broadcast.

Around the National League East

The Braves and Michael Harris II agreed to an 8-year contract extension worth $72 million.

The Nationals in Patrick Corbin’s return to the rotation after his last start was skipped over.

The Phillies took care of business against the Reds, winning 11-4.

Nick Fortes hit two home runs as the Marlins beat the Padres 4-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Cody Bellinger was benched by Dave Roberts, with Roberts saying he wants Bellinger to take a reset.

Amidst their cold streak, the Yankees are starting to feel the pressure but are not panicking.

Rodolfo Castro was suspended one game by MLB for having a cellphone in his pocket while playing in a game.

The Padres announced they will be replacing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s bobblehead night with a Juan Soto jersey giveaway.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa looked at the best performances from the Mets minor league system for week 28.

One minute before it was announced the Mets will be calling up Brett Baty, Michael Drago wrote why the Mets needed to do so.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, while in a Mets uniform, Willie Mays hit the last home run of his career.