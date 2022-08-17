Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/17/22: Everyone wins but Brooklyn

*All results from games played on August 16, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (49-63)
SYRACUSE 9, CHARLOTTE 8 (BOX)
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 1-5, R, HR (14), RBI, 2 K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 0-4, 2 R, BB
- 3B Mark Vientos: 2-4, 2 R, HR (20), 3 RBI, BB, K
- LF Daniel Palka: 2-4, RBI, BB, K, CS (2)
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-4, R, 2B, BB, 2 K
- DH Patrick Mazeika: 3-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, K
- CF Khalil Lee: 2-5, R, RBI, 2 K, CS (2)
- SS JT Riddle: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K
- RHP Trey Cobb: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, WP, HBP
- LHP Alex Claudio: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, E (1), HBP, W (2-3)
- RHP Michel Otanez: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, H (2)
- LHP Phillip Diehl: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets signed free agent center fielder Travis Jankowski to a minor league contract.
ROSTER ALERT: Center fielder Travis Jankowski has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have optioned right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina to the Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets selected the contract of right-handed pitcher R.J. Alvarez from the Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets recalled right-handed pitcher Stephen Nogosek from the Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-26/41-67)
BINGHAMTON 8, RICHMOND 2 (BOX)
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, BB, K
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 2-5, R, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, 2 R, HR (22), RBI
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, RBI
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-2, 2 HBP
- 1B Luke Ritter: 1-3, R, 2B, BB
- DH Hayden Senger: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- C Nick Meyer: 2-4, 2 R, 2 HR (, 4 RBI, K, E (10)
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, WP, W (2-1)
- RHP Jesus Vargas: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, S (1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (24-19/54-55)
HUDSON VALLEY 7, BROOKLYN 4 (BOX)
- LF Matt Rudick: 3-5
- 3B William Lugo: 1-5, RBI, 2 K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-4, BB, 3 K
- 2B Jose Peroza: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, E (3)
- DH Jose Mena: 0-4, K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 0-3, R, BB, K, SB (7)
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- SS Shervyen Newton: 2-4, R, RBI
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 7 K, WP, L (4-1)
- RHP Justin Courtney: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Tommy Hunter: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Dylan Hall: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter on a rehab assignment to the Brooklyn Cyclones.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-18/64-43)
ST. LUCIE 7, LAKELAND 3 (BOX)
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 0-5, 2 K
- 3B Chase Estep: 2-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-4, BB, K
- DH Raul Beracierta: 1-3, 3B, RBI, HBP
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, RBI, 2 SB (20)
- LF Tanner Murphy: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 1-4, R, RBI, 2 K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 1-4, R, HR (4), 3 RBI, 2 K
- RHP Blade Tidwell: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Raimon Gomez: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, HBP, W (4-5)
- RHP Benito Garcia: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have activated third baseman Brad Malm.
ROSTER ALERT: Third baseman Brad Malm has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have activated right-handed pitcher Tyler Stuart.
ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Tyler Stuart has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have placed shortstop Warren Saunders on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 15, 2022.
ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have activated right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell.
ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.
Complex: FCL Mets (28-20)
FCL METS 2, FCL MARLINS 1 (BOX)
- REHAB ALERT: CF Jake Mangum: 0-2, HBP
- PH-1B Wilfredo Lara: 0-1, K
- SS Jett Williams: 1-4, R, HR (1), RBI, 2 K, E (1)
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 0-4, K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 1-3, R, BB, K
- DH Nick Morabito: 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K
- 1B-CF Dyron Campos: 1-3, BB, K, SB (1)
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-4, RBI, K, SB (4), E (10)
- RF Ronis Aybar: 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, SB (6)
- C Andriel Lantigua: 0-3, 2 K, PB (2), HBP
- RHP Connor Brandon: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Dylan Tebrake: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Levi David: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Manny Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Robert Colina: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jonaiker Palacios: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, W (2-2)
ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets sent center fielder Jake Mangum on a rehab assignment to the FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Juan Arnaud has been assigned to DSL Mets 2 from DSL Mets 1.
