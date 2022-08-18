Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/18/22: Lee Launches

*All results from games played on Wednesday August 17, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (49-64)
CHARLOTTE 8, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)
Syracuse nearly completed an impressive comeback in this one, scoring five runs in the eighth to tie the game. Unfortunately, Josh Walker coughed that lead right up, and the Mets didn’t have a second rally in them. Daniel Palka, Patrick Mazeika, and JT Riddle had RBIs in the big inning, and Khalil Lee launched a monster shot of a homer early in the game. On the mound, the pitching was poor all around - Rob Zastryzny was the only arm who didn’t give up a run.
- CF Travis Jankowski: 0-5, 3 K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, BB, K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 2-5, 2 R, HR (3), RBI, K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 1-5, R
- LF Daniel Palka: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- DH Patrick Mazeika: 1-3, 2 RBI, BB
- PR-DH Terrance Gore: 0-0, R, SB (6)
- RF Khalil Lee: 2-3, 2 R, HR (9), RBI, K, SB (10)
- SS JT Riddle: 2-3, RBI, K
- RHP Connor Grey: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jordan Yamamoto: 2.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-26/41-68)
RICHMOND 9, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)
Binghamton managed three hits, eight total bases, and zero runs while allowing nine runs with their first two pitchers. End of recap.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, 3 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, 2 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-2, 2 BB, K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-3, K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-4, K, E (1)
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-3, 3 K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-2, 3B
- DH Hayden Senger: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Tony Dibrell: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, L (1-1)
- LHP Cam Opp: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (24-19/54-55)
BROOKLYN 7, HUDSON VALLEY 5 (BOX)
Brooklyn scored three early and mostly cruised through this one with a comfortable lead. Jose Peroza and William Lugo both had three hit days, with the latter homering and driving in two. The pitching was also generally good, including Keyshawn Askew. The funky left hander struck out seven in his first three scoreless innings of work, He was left in one inning too long, however, and coughed up four runs. Daison Acosta put out the fire to preserve the win.
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-4, RBI, 2 K, SB (14)
- RF Alex Ramirez: 0-4
- DH JT Schwartz: 1-4, R, K
- 2B Jose Peroza: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, K
- 3B William Lugo: 3-4, R, HR (2), 2 RBI
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, 2 R, SB (19)
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-4, RBI, 2 K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-2, 2 RBI, BB, K
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, W (3-4)
- LHP Keyshawn Askew: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, H (1)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, S (6)
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated 1B JT Schwartz from the 7-day injured list.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-18/65-44)
LAKELAND 4, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)
St. Lucie jumped out to an early three run lead but couldn’t hold on. Franklin Sanchez gave up the first three runs to allow the Flying Tigers to tie the game, and Jace Beck coughed up the lead in the next inning. The Mets proceeded to leave nine runners on base an go only 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
- LF Blaine McIntosh: 2-3, RBI, 2 BB, K
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 1-5, K, 2 SB (62)
- 3B Chase Estep: 1-5, R, 2B, 2 K
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 1-4, R, K
- RF Tanner Murphy: 0-3, RBI, 2 K
- SS Brad Malm: 0-2, R, RBI, BB, 2 K, E
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 0-1, 2 BB, K, CS (4)
- DH Eduardo Salazar: 0-4
- C Gregory Leal: 1-3, BB, 2 K
- RHP Franklin Sanchez: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jace Beck: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Michael Krauza: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Complex: FCL Mets (28-20)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Khalil Lee
Goat of the Night
Cam Opp
