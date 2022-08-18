Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/18/22: Lee Launches

*All results from games played on Wednesday August 17, 2022

CHARLOTTE 8, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)

Syracuse nearly completed an impressive comeback in this one, scoring five runs in the eighth to tie the game. Unfortunately, Josh Walker coughed that lead right up, and the Mets didn’t have a second rally in them. Daniel Palka, Patrick Mazeika, and JT Riddle had RBIs in the big inning, and Khalil Lee launched a monster shot of a homer early in the game. On the mound, the pitching was poor all around - Rob Zastryzny was the only arm who didn’t give up a run.

RICHMOND 9, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Binghamton managed three hits, eight total bases, and zero runs while allowing nine runs with their first two pitchers. End of recap.

BROOKLYN 7, HUDSON VALLEY 5 (BOX)

Brooklyn scored three early and mostly cruised through this one with a comfortable lead. Jose Peroza and William Lugo both had three hit days, with the latter homering and driving in two. The pitching was also generally good, including Keyshawn Askew. The funky left hander struck out seven in his first three scoreless innings of work, He was left in one inning too long, however, and coughed up four runs. Daison Acosta put out the fire to preserve the win.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated 1B JT Schwartz from the 7-day injured list.

LAKELAND 4, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

St. Lucie jumped out to an early three run lead but couldn’t hold on. Franklin Sanchez gave up the first three runs to allow the Flying Tigers to tie the game, and Jace Beck coughed up the lead in the next inning. The Mets proceeded to leave nine runners on base an go only 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Khalil Lee

Goat of the Night

Cam Opp