Mets Morning News: Ice Ice Baty

The Mets staved off the Braves by a score of 9-7 in what started as a laugher, but ended as a bit of a nail-biter. Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back homers to give the Mets an early lead and Brett Baty hit a two-run homer in his first major league at-bat in the second inning to stretch that lead to four runs. Max Scherzer put forth a strong performance, coming back out after a short rain delay to hold the Braves to one run through six innings. But, he showed signs of fatigue in the seventh and Adam Ottavino came in to relieve Scherzer and ended up allowing four runs between inherited runners and his own. With the Mets now only up by a run, Edwin Díaz came in the game in the eighth and pitched a scoreless inning. The Mets piled on enough insurance in the top of the ninth to make Buck Showalter comfortable going to Trevor May instead of Díaz for a second inning, but May allowed two runs to make things interesting before finally closing the door to secure the victory.

Brandon Nimmo spoke to Brett Baty about expectations of a rookie coming up to the big leagues. “We don’t expect you to be a savior of this team or anything,” Nimmo said. “Just play the game, have fun, enjoy this, and if you happen to get some hits while you are here, great.”

Baty is wearing uniform No. 22 for the Mets.

“Definitely putting emphasis on these last two months, it’s been really fun out there for sure,” Brett Baty said after his promotion to Syracuse. “I’ve been going out there with so much confidence, and playing with confidence, you’re always going to have fun. I’m just looking to … be the best baseball player I can be to help the New York Mets in the future.” And he did help the New York Mets in his very first game as a big leaguer.

“I’m here for a reason,” Baty said before the game yesterday. “I’ll let it show.” And he did just that.

“I was just up there looking for a pitch to drive and had some fun with it. That’s a great way to start the career for sure,” Baty said to Steve Gelbs after hitting a home run in his first major league at-bat.

Taijuan Walker’s MRI revealed “pretty good news, all things considered.” He hopes to only have to miss one start.

The Mets hope to have Tomás Nido back from the COVID-IL for this weekend’s series against the Phillies.

Joey Lucchesi, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, will begin a minor league rehab assignment at St. Lucie on Sunday.

Pete Alonso will play for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

SNY director John DeMarsico continues to draw national attention after SNY’s video of Edwin Díaz’s entrance to “Narco” went viral and showed the world what most Mets fans already know to be true: that the SNY broadcast is the best in the business. Joe DeLessio of New York Magazine spoke to DeMarsico about bringing a movie director’s eye to SNY’s telecasts.

David Cone was the first pick in the Mets Old Timers’ Day draft, picked by Willie Randolph.

Jordan Yamamoto was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse yesterday.

Around the National League East

The Phillies were shut out by the Reds 1-0, as José Barrero hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

For the second time this season, Noah Syndergaard has been pushed back a day to get an extra day of rest and will not face the Mets as a result.

The Brewers traded Triple-A first baseman Tyler White to the Braves yesterday for cash considerations.

Despite strong pitching performances from Cory Abbott and Erasmo Ramírez in relief, the Nationals fell to the Cubs 3-2. The game demonstrated that new Cub Franmil Reyes is benefitting from a change of scenery.

Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years after directing offensive language at Willson Contreras.

The Marlins were whacked by the Padres 10-3, as Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam off Pablo López in the first inning to set the tone for the game.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB Pipeline unveiled their overhauled prospect lists yesterday. In the Mets’ updated top-30 list, Francisco Álvarez and Brett Baty hold the top two spots with new draftees Kevin Parada and Jett Williams coming in at third and fifth, respectively and Alex Ramirez ranked fourth. The Mets’ top four prospects are all ranked in the top 100 in MLB with Francisco Álvarez being ranked first overall.

Joey Votto announced that he will have season-ending surgery to repair his rotator cuff on Friday.

The Dodgers released Dellin Betances, who then announced his retirement.

With injuries taking their toll on the roster, the Yankees called up top outfield prospect Estevan Florial yesterday. David Lennon of Newsday called it a “Hail Mary” for the struggling Yankees.

But Josh Donaldson provided the Yankees the lift they needed with a walk-off grand slam against the Rays last night.

Kiké Hernández said yesterday that the hip/core injury he had led to a hematoma in one of his abdominal muscles and blood needed to be drained out through a needle in his back, which is why he’s been on the injured list for so long.

Astros coach Omar Lopez was named manager for Team Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Oakland A’s recalled Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A and released Elvis Andrus.

The White Sox are likely to pick up Andrus, according to reporting from Jon Heyman.

Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs takes a look at the compressed playoff schedule and assesses whether it will have an effect on the outcome.

The Rangers fired President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels, whose duties will be assumed by Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young.

The Rangers designated Garrett Richards for assignment.

Curtis Granderson hit two home runs and Jacob deGrom earned his 12th win of the season in the Mets’ victory over the Orioles on this date in 2015.