Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 108: Baty, Let Me Follow You Down

The Mets lost starting pitchers to injuries after 2 innings in back to back games, and yet, Brian and Chris aren’t too worried. Plus, the Mets’ #2 prospect debuted with a flourish, the Mets’ bench is wonky at the moment, and the rain has been a real pain in Atlanta.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Hana Vu - Public Storage

Brian’s Music Pick:

Reid Paley Trio - Approximate Hellhound

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.