UnforMETable, Episode 92: Rob Gardner

The New York Mets franchise has seen its share of exceptional pitchers—Tom Seaver, Doc Gooden, Jacob deGrom—as well as exceptional individual pitching performances from those names and others—Johan Santana’s no-hitter, David Cone’s 19 strikeout game—the list goes on and on.

Perhaps the greatest of these, however, was authored by the less-heralded Rob Gardner. In just his fifth major league appearance, at the tail end of the 1965 season, Gardner hurled 15 scoreless innings in a game that would end up a 0-0 tie after 18 innings, and would have to be made up the very next day.

Gardner would spend one more season with the Mets before embarking on a journeyman career that would see him in several organizations before arm injuries would bring his career to a premature end after the 1973 season.

