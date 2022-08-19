Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/19/22: Cerberus in Syracuse

*All results from games played on Thursday August 18, 2022

SYRACUSE 11, CHARLOTTE 10 (BOX)

Syracuse and Charlotte had a wild affair, with the two teams combining for 21 runs and 25 hits, all with an hours long rain delay attached to it. It had it all.

Dominic Smith, Mark Vientos and Daniel Palka virtually willed the Mets to victory, with the trio going a combined 9-13, with three home runs, 10 RBI and five runs scored. The rest of the Mets offense combined for five hits and one (!!!) RBI outside of them. It was truly a three person effort.

Jose Butto threw one inning. likely to keep his arm warm but not overused for a possible spot start on Sunday against the Phillies, and Mike Montgomery struggled behind him, giving up five over 4.2 innings. The rest of the bullpen was solid until the ninth, when Trade Deadline Acquisition Phillip Diehl saw a 11-7 lead shrink into an 11-10 lead, before finishing off the win.

BINGHAMTON 7, RICHMOND 4 (BOX)

Binghamton scored early and often, netting runs in the first, second, fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the ninth, in a strong and balanced offensive performance. Seven of the nine Binghamton players got a hit, with Ronny Mauricio leading the charge with a RBI double and a two run home run.

The Binghamton pitching was more than solid, surrendering just three earned runs and seven hits over the game.

HUDSON VALLEY 11, BROOKLYN 4 (BOX)

Brooklyn mustered four runs spread out over four innings, with six hits in the affair (two apiece from William Lugo, Alex Ramirez and Jose Peroza), but could not keep up with Hudson Valley. Junior Santos and Justin Courtney got tattooed, giving up all 11 runs between them, which was the story of this one.

On a happy note, Mets Legend Tommy Hunter threw two scoreless innings on a rehab assignment, an arm the big league bullpen could certainly use right about now.

LAKELAND 7, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

St. Lucie actually led this game at one point. by a score of 2-1, due to a two run home run off the bat Carlos Dominguez. Unfortunately for the Mets, that would be the extent of the offense.

Lakeland did not have such issues, taking the lead off of 2022 draftee Paul Gervase and padding their lead off of Jordan Geber.

FCL METS 5, FCL ASTROS ORANGE 4 (BOX)

Star(s) of the Night

Dominic Smith, Mark Vientos and Daniel Palka

Goat of the Night

Junior Santos