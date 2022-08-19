Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/19/22

Mets Lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Tyler Naquin - LF
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Michael Perez - C
Chris Bassitt - RHP
Phillies Lineup
- Kyle Schwarber - DH
- Rhys Hoskins - 1B
- Alec Bohm - 3B
- J.T. Realmuto - C
- Nick Castellanos - RF
- Bryson Stott - SS
- Jean Segura - 2B
- Matt Vierling - LF
- Bradley Zimmer - CF
Aaron Nola - RHP
First pitch: 7:05PM
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880 (English), WEPN 1050 (Spanish)
