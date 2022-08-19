 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/19/22

The Mets will look to get back on track after dropping three of four to the Braves.

By Vasilis Drimalitis
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mets Lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  7. Tyler Naquin - LF
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Michael Perez - C

Chris Bassitt - RHP

Phillies Lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - DH
  2. Rhys Hoskins - 1B
  3. Alec Bohm - 3B
  4. J.T. Realmuto - C
  5. Nick Castellanos - RF
  6. Bryson Stott - SS
  7. Jean Segura - 2B
  8. Matt Vierling - LF
  9. Bradley Zimmer - CF

Aaron Nola - RHP

First pitch: 7:05PM
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880 (English), WEPN 1050 (Spanish)

