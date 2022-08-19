Mets Morning News: Mets drop series finale in Atlanta, open series in Philadelphia tonight

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost one of their more frustrating games of the 2022 season, as Jacob deGrom had a very good start, but the team squandered some great opportunities at the plate and allowed the Braves’ go-ahead run to score from first base on a weakly-hit single to center field. The upside is that the Mets still have a 3.5-game lead in the National League East despite having dropped three of four games in the series in Atlanta.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Faith and Fear in Flushing, New York Daily News, New York Post

Taijuan Walker, who left his start in Atlanta after just two innings because of back spasms, got relatively good news about the injury and might be able to make his scheduled start on Sunday if he’s feeling 100%.

If Walker cannot make the start on Sunday, it’s possible that pitching prospect Jose Butto would get the call for the game. He was removed from his Syracuse start after just one inning last night.

With the injuries the Mets have suffered this week, Deesha Thosar writes that Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom need to carry the Mets.

The Mets claimed infielder Yolmer Sánchez off waivers from the Red Sox and designated catcher Patrick Mazeika for assignment.

Pete Alonso will play for the United States in the World Baseball Classic next spring, and he’s excited about it.

Brett Baty’s family starred in the SNY broadcast when the 22-year-old hit a home run in his first major league at-bat in the Mets’ win in Atlanta on Wednesday night, and Mike Puma caught up with his dad.

Inspired by Baty’s debut, Anthony DiComo took a look back at five of the most highly-anticipated Mets debuts.

Ken Davidoff interviewed Brandon Nimmo.

Sandy Alderson offered some comments on the possibility of the Mets keeping the team intact beyond this year and spending the amount of money required to do so, concepts that surely would have been dismissed immediately during the Wilpon era.

Andrew Tredinnick took a look at four things we learned from the Mets’ four-game series in Atlanta.

Noted Mets fan Donovan Mitchell made an appearance at Rucker Park, fueling speculation about the possibility that the Knicks could acquire him.

With the Mets having had a night game ahead of their trip to Philadelphia for a four-game series that begins tonight, the Phillies had the day off yesterday. Chris Bassitt, David Peterson, and Trevor Williams all traveled ahead of the rest of the team so they’d have better rest heading into their starts.

Around the National League East

The Braves have begun discussions with Dansby Swanson about an extension, news that comes just days after the team inked Michael Harris II to an eight-year deal.

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka will make his next rehab start in Triple-A on Sunday.

Speaking of this weekend, the Braves are set to play three games against the Astros, the team they defeated in the 2021 World Series.

The Nationals beat the Padres in San Diego last night thanks to a couple of late runs.

Around Major League Baseball

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller had a meeting yesterday. Jon Heyman offered some thoughts on Tatis, too.

Having been released by the A’s, Elvis Andrus signed with the White Sox.

The Yankees followed up an exciting win over the Rays with a blowout loss to the Blue Jays last night in The Bronx.

The Brewers, who had led the National League Central for quite a while, are now trying to hang on to a playoff spot of any sort. They helped their cause with a win over the Dodgers yesterday, though they’re still three games back in the division and a game out of the third Wild Card spot.

The White Sox are also trying to hang on in the American League playoff race, but their 21-5 loss to the Astros yesterday didn’t help.

The Rays are in the mix for a Wild Card spot in the American League, and they beat the Royals last night to remain even with the Blue Jays in a tie for the second spot, with both teams just one game behind the Mariners for the top one and 1.5 games ahead of the Twins.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Our friends at BreakingT served up a new Jacob deGrom shirt, and we dropped Episode 108 of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1957, the Giants decided to leave New York City for California, providing half of the inspiration for the creation of the Mets. And it’s also Ron Darling’s birthday.