One day after dropping 19 hits in Miami, the Mets collected 13 knocks en route to a 7-3 victory against the Nationals. Unlike in Sunday’s homerless game, the Mets hit two homers, including a solo blast from Pete Alonso in the third and a three-run shot from Francisco Lindor in the sixth, which gave the team some breathing room. Brandon Nimmo also collected four hits in the win. Max Scherzer wasn't at his best but pitched 6 2⁄ 3 effective innings as he picked up win #197, helping the Mets win their seventh straight in the process.

Lindor discussed the fear he felt during his at-bat against Steve Cishek, who hit him in the helmet earlier this season. Lindor overcame his fear and ended up homering against Cishek.

Scherzer evaluated his team following the win.

Prior to the game, a few members of the Mets visited the Pentagon and met with military service members.

Travis Jankowski was claimed by the Seattle Mets...erm...Mariners. The Mariners also signed former Met Jonathan Villar to a minor league deal.

Happy “Jacob deGrom’s first major league start in over a year” day to all who celebrate. Here is everything you need to know about the ace’s return today.

Buck Showalter talked about whether he expects deGrom to pitch on regular rest following his return. The team overall seems unsure of whether he can do so.

Dominic Smith could begin a rehab assignment soon, though his spot on the roster is complicated given the acquisition of Daniel Vogelbach.

In Tim Britton’s latest This Week In Mets, he wondered what the team’s recent hot streak means for them at the trade deadline.

Anthony DiComo outlined four potential trades for the team ahead of today’s deadline.

David Lennon thinks the Mets should be all-in at the deadline.

With the catcher market thinning, the Mets are focusing on Cubs’ backstop Willson Contreras.

The Mets are looking for a reliever and are interested in both Andrew Chafin and former farmhand Michael Fulmer of the Tigers.

R.J. Alvarez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.

While the Mets signed most of their draft picks, they did not sign third rounder Brandon Sproat, as well as their 15th round pick Jackson Jaha and 19th rounder Jackson Lovich. They will receive a compensatory pick for Sproat.

Around the National League East

The Braves picked up Ehire Adrianza from Washington in exchange for Trey Harris. As a corresponding move, they designated Robinson Canó for assignment.

Atlanta made a big splash from within, inking All Star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million deal so he can torment the Mets for years to come.

Atlanta acquired Jake Odorizzi from Houston in exchange for reliever Will Smith. They also picked up Robbie Grossman from Detroit in exchange for Kris Anglin.

The Braves, as well as the Phillies and the Blue Jays, are in on former Met Noah Syndergaard, who is likely to be traded today.

The Marlins fell 3-1 to the Reds.

Prior to the game, Miami reinstated Jesus Luzardo and designated Jake Fishman for assignment. They also selected the contract of Aneurys Zabala.

Juan Soto’s name remains the big topic of discussion at the deadline. The Cardinals appear unwilling to part with both Dylan Carlson and a potential trade, which could be hindering their ability to acquire the star outfielder.

Regardless, St. Louis remains one of the frontrunners to land Soto, alongside the Dodgers and Padres.

The Dodgers are also interested in Marlins’ right-hander Pablo López.

Around Major League Baseball

Keith law shared his Top 50 MLB prospects, which included three Mets.

Jay Jaffe of Fangraphs examined the replacement level killers at DH.

The MLB Trade Deadline heated up on Monday, and perhaps the biggest trade was the Padres picking up star closer Josh Hader from the Brewers. They parted with a significant haul in order to acquire the left-handed reliever.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns released a statement on why the club traded their All Star closer in the middle of a pennant race.

In need of a reliever following the move, Milwaukee picked up reliever Matt Bush from the Rangers in exchange for infielder Mark Mathias.

The Astros were busy yesterday, acquiring Trey Mancini from the Orioles and Christian Vázquez from the Red Sox. Both players were on the Mets’ radar.

The Mancini deal turned out to be a three-team trade, as Baltimore received Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott, Houston acquired Mancini and Jayden Murray, and Tampa Bay netted Jose Siri.

Boston wasn’t done there, acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from Cincinnati for a player to be named later and sending Jake Diekman to the White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.

After missing out on Luis Castillo, the Yankees traded for Athletics’ ace Frankie Montas, as well as closer Lou Trivino, in exchange for a package of four prospects, including the Yankees’ number five prospect.

The Yankees were just getting started, as they picked up rookie reliever Scott Effross from the Cubs in exchange for Hayden Wesneski, the seventh ranked prospect in their system.

The Bronx Bombers also made an offer to the Angels for Shohei Ohtani, but it looks like he will stay where he is for now.

The Yankees are likely to trade Joey Gallo, who is garnering interest, before today’s deadline.

The Cardinals picked up starter Jose Quintana and reliever Chris Stratton from the Pirates in exchange for Johan Oviedo and Malcom Nunez.

The Rays acquired Garrett Cleavinger from the Dodgers in exchange for Germán Tapia.

The Royals sent Emmanuel Rivera to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Luke Weaver.

St. Louis designated Austin Romine for assignment with Yadier Molina set to return.

Caleb Smith of the Diamondbacks fractured his right hand “punching something that he shouldn’t have been punching” according to skipper Torey Lovullo.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal exited his start last night with “left forearm fatigue”.

Aaron Judge hit home run No. 43 as the Yankees toppled the Mariners 7-2.

The Guardians walked off the Diamondbacks 6-5 in 11 innings.

The Twins also won via walk-off, beating the Tigers 5-3 in 10 innings.

The Orioles easily handled the Rangers 7-2.

The Red Sox won 3-2 against the Astros after making a trade with them.

The Royals squeezed by the White Sox 2-1.

The Padres won 4-1 against the Rockies.

The Dodgers beat up the Giants 8-2 to send San Francisco under the .500 mark.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2015, the Mets completed a sweep of the Nationals to jump into a tie for first place in the NL East and cap off a thrilling weekend at Citi Field. Curtis Granderson, Daniel Murphy, and Lucas Duda hit homers in the third inning to lead New York past Washington.