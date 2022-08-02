UnforMETable, Episode 90: Ray Sadecki

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

Ray Sadecki made his MLB debut at the tender age of 19 for the Cardinals. A key member of the rotation for their 1964 team, he eventually fell out of favor in St Louis .

Sadecki spent a couple of years it’s the Giants before joining the Mets in 1970, ion the heels of their stunning World Championship .

Sadecki’s first win as a Met would be the 100th of his career. He’d settle in as a bullpen stalwart for several years in Queens.

