Mets send J.D. Davis, three prospects, to Giants for Darin Ruf

The Mets completed their first - and hopefully not only - trade of the deadline by sending J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki, Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour to the Giants for Darin Ruf, according to multiple sources. Ruf will likely be the right-handed half of the designated hitter platoon along with the recently acquired Daniel Vogelbach.

Ruf, while not the most exciting name on the market, hits lefties with authority, putting up at 155 wRC+ this season against lefties. He and Vogelbach should make for a formidable platoon, but neither offers much positional flexibility, though Ruf has, in 2022, played left field, right field, first base, and DH.

The return seems high, with Davis being a not as complete a hitter version of Ruf, and three pitching prospects heading to the Bay. Szapucki has not worked out well since his Tommy John surgery, and likely has worn out his welcome in New York after a couple of brief, tough appearances for the big league club. Both Zwack and Seymour were 2021 draft picks, and both come with a fair amount of upside, though both are likely years away from Queens.

According to Joel Sherman, the Mets are moving along to the relief pitcher market. Let’s hope they do that swiftly and effectively, and also maybe talk to the Cubs about a certain catcher?