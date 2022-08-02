Mets trade for Mychal Givens

The Mets have acquired right-handed relief pitcher Mychal Givens from the Cubs. The 32-year-old has a 2.66 ERA and 3.83 FIP in 40.2 innings this year with a 29.7 percent strikeout rate and an 11.0 percent walk rates.

Over the course of his career, Givens has a 3.34 ERA and 3.71 FIP in 437 innings of work, all of which have come as a reliever. He spent the first several years of his big league career with the Orioles, during which time he played for current Mets manager Buck Showalter. The Orioles traded him to the Rockies during the shortened 2020 season, and the Rockies dealt him to the Reds during the 2021 season. And the Cubs signed him to a one-year, $5 million contract for the 2022 season.

As for the return, the Mets sent right-handed pitcher Saúl González, a 22-year-old who has a 2.81 ERA in 25.2 innings for Low-A St. Lucie this year, to the Cubs.