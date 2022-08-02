Mets activate Jacob deGrom, call up Kramer Robertson, option Sam Clay

Ahead of their game against the Nationals this evening, the Mets have activated Jacob deGrom from the injured list, called up Kramer Robertson, and optioned Sam Clay to the minors.

deGrom is, of course, the biggest name of this roster news update, as he’s set to make his first major league start in over a year. He had been pitching about as well as anyone ever had in the history of the sport in 2021 until a variety of injuries ended his season in July.

Robertson is an infielder who has one major league plate appearance to his name. That came earlier this year with the Cardinals, and the 27-year-old has hit .242/.398/.363 in his time with Triple-A affiliates of the Cardinals, Braves, and Mets this year.

Clay is a 29-year-old left-handed relief pitcher who spent just a brief time on the major league roster and did not pitch. He has a 9.64 ERA in 4.2 innings with Triple-A Syracuse since the Mets claimed him, though he had a 3.10 ERA with the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate earlier this year.