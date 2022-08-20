Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run and exceeded the 100 RBI mark to help lead the Mets offense, and Chris Bassitt offered a quality start to secure a 7-2 win in the first game of the series in Philadelphia.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, Newsday, North Jersey, MLB.com

The Mets and Phillies play two today, and Trevor Williams and David Peterson—in that order—will be getting the starts for the Amazins.

Deven Marrero was designated for assignment to make room for the recently acquired Yolmer Sánchez.

Bassitt ended a streak of 28 scoreless innings last night, but he’s still been coming up huge for the Mets.

One of the more fun plays of last night’s game: Starling Marte stealing home to score a run.

The Mets have the opportunity to put the Phillies firmly out of NL East contention this weekend.

Max Scherzer spoke highly of the job the Mets’ pitching staff has been doing this season.

The most encouraging element of Brandon Nimmo’s 2022 season: the fact that he has remained healthy the entire time.

Starling Marte has been especially effective at the plate in the first inning of games.

Brett Baty offered high praise for his minor league teammate Francisco Álvarez.

While there will be a number of Mets legends at Old Timers Day, there are some notable figures who will be absent.

Around the National League East

Austin Riley hit a home run and the Braves continued their winning ways with a 6-2 victory over the Astros.

The Braves had an added incentive for winning the series against the Mets this week: ice cream.

Marcell Ozuna—who previously got in legal trouble for domestic violence—has once again been arrested, this time for drunk driving.

Seranthony Dominguez has established himself as a dominant relief option for the Phillies.

Jesús Lozardo pitched a quality start, but the Marlins offense couldn’t give him much run support, and the Dodgers scored runs in the seventh and eighth innings to send the Fish to a 2-1 defeat.

The Nationals scored three in the ninth inning against newly acquired Josh Hader to defeat the Padres 6-3.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros had a major scare yesterday when Yordan Álvarez had to exit the game and go to the hospital due to shortness of breath, but Dusty Baker offered a positive update on him afterwards.

Mike Trout made his return from the injured list last night and hit a ball very hard.

Blake Snell had his vehicle struck by a drunk driver on Thursday night, but he was thankfully unharmed and able to pitch last night.

Aaron Boone is not happy after the Yankees got shut out and lost another game.

Team USA has found its manager for next year’s World Baseball Classic, as former MLB veteran Mark DeRosa will be serving in the role.

Former Met Michael Conforto may be eying a September return with a contending ballclub.

A number of teams are currently in a rebuilding stage, and some are doing a better job of it than others.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Robert Wolff discussed an improbably great pitching performance by Rob Gardner in 1965 in the latest episode of UnforMETable.

Vasilis Drimalitis previewed the four-game set against the Phillies and predicted a series split.

Joe Sokolowski provided the latest installment of This Week in Mets Quotes.

This Date in Mets History

Howard Johnson joined the 30/30 club for the second time in his career on this date in 1989.