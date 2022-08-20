Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/20/22: Parada Premier

*All results from games played on Friday August 19, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (50-65)
CHARLOTTE 12, SYRACUSE 11 (BOX)
The Mets scored seven runs in the eighth inning and lost anyway, as their pitching was just too poor in this one. Harol Gonzalez, making his first Triple-A appearance since coming back from Tommy John, did well in the first, then gave up seven runs while recording one out in the second. Alex Claudio coughed up four more runs himself in relief. On the offensive side, both JT Riddle and Khalil Lee went deep, while Mark Vientos was the only starter who didn’t reach base at least twice.
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 0-3, 2 BB
- DH Dominic Smith: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB
- 3B Mark Vientos: 1-5, R, RBI
- 1B Daniel Palka: 2-4, R, RBI, BB, K, E (2)
- LF Khalil Lee: 1-3, 2 R, HR (10), RBI, BB, 2 K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, K
- SS JT Riddle: 3-5, 2 R, 2B, HR (7), 3 RBI
- C Jose Colina: 1-3, 2 RBI, BB, K
- PR-C Francisco Alvarez: 0-1, R, K
- CF Terrance Gore: 1-5, R, K
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 1.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Adonis Medina: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- LHP Alex Claudio: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: RHP Harol Gonzalez assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-26/42-69)
RICHMOND 8, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)
Another poor organizational pitching performance here, as the first three Rumble Ponies to take the mound gave up three, two, and three runs. The offense scored four inconsequential runs once the game was out of reach. This roster is not good.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, RBI, BB, K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 0-4, BB, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, R, 2 K
- DH Luke Ritter: 2-5, R, 2B
- C Hayden Senger: 2-3, RBI, 2 BB, K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-3, R, 2 K, E (2)
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-2, RBI, BB, E (11)
- RF Zach Ashford: 0-4, R
- LF Matt Winaker: 2-3, 3B, RBI, BB
- RHP Oscar Rojas: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)
- RHP David Griffin: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- RHP Josh Hejka: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Antonio Santos: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: RHP Oscar Rojas assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (24-20/56-56)
BROOKLYN 3, HUDSON VALLEY 2 (BOX)
Brooklyn got out to an early lead, blew it, then walked things off in the ninth to take this one. Jaylen Palmer set the table with a walk and a steal, and Matt Rudick brought him ihome with an RBI single. Palmer also went dep in the win as the lone impressive offensive performer for Brooklyn in this one. On the mound, Christian Scott struggled with control and gave up two runs in fewer than three innings.
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-4, R, RBI, BB
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-3, RBI, BB
- 2B Jose Peroza: 0-3, BB, K
- 3B William Lugo: 1-3, 2B, BB, K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, 2B, 3 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- DH Jaylen Palmer: 1-2, 2 R, HR (8), RBI, BB, K, SB (20)
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-2, 2 BB
- RHP Christian Scott: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Daison Acosta: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (4-6)
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Brendan Hardy on the 7-day injured list.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-19/65-46)
LAKELAND 6, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)
Outside of Omar De Los Santos, human box score stuffer, St. Lucie didn’t do much in this one. De Los Santos homered (his 14th) and also struck out twice. Otherwise, the rest of the Mets had only five total bases and the pitching was poor.
- CF Tanner Murphy: 1-4, BB, 2 K, E (1)
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-2, K
- 3B Chase Estep: 0-1, BB
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 1-3, R, HR (14), 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3, K
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B-2B Justin Guerrera: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- 2B-SS Brad Malm: 0-4, 2 K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-4, K
- DH Blaine McIntosh: 1-3, R, 2 K
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Complex: FCL Mets (32-20)
FCL METS 3, FCL ASTROS ORANGE 0 (BOX)
We usually don’t comment on the FCL, but Kevin Parada made his professional debut and looked very good (though he did have a passed ball). Expect him to join St. Lucie in relatively short order.
- SS Jett Williams: 0-3, R
- C Kevin Parada: 2-3, R, 2B, BB, K
- RF Rhylan Thomas: 0-3, CS (1)
- DH Jacob Reimer: 2-2, R, BB
- CF Nick Morabito: 0-2, RBI, BB
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-2, BB
- 3B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-3
- LF Ronis Aybar: 0-3, 2 K
- 1B Luis Castillo: 0-1, 2 BB
- LHP Javier Atencio: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Kevin Ribon: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Levi David: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, H (1)
- LHP Brian Gursky: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Chris Santiago: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, H (1)
- RHP Christopher Vasquez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (2)
Star(s) of the Night
JT Riddle
Goat of the Night
Harol Gonzalez
