Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/20/22: Parada Premier

*All results from games played on Friday August 19, 2022

CHARLOTTE 12, SYRACUSE 11 (BOX)

The Mets scored seven runs in the eighth inning and lost anyway, as their pitching was just too poor in this one. Harol Gonzalez, making his first Triple-A appearance since coming back from Tommy John, did well in the first, then gave up seven runs while recording one out in the second. Alex Claudio coughed up four more runs himself in relief. On the offensive side, both JT Riddle and Khalil Lee went deep, while Mark Vientos was the only starter who didn’t reach base at least twice.

Roster Alert: RHP Harol Gonzalez assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

RICHMOND 8, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

Another poor organizational pitching performance here, as the first three Rumble Ponies to take the mound gave up three, two, and three runs. The offense scored four inconsequential runs once the game was out of reach. This roster is not good.

Roster Alert: RHP Oscar Rojas assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

BROOKLYN 3, HUDSON VALLEY 2 (BOX)

Brooklyn got out to an early lead, blew it, then walked things off in the ninth to take this one. Jaylen Palmer set the table with a walk and a steal, and Matt Rudick brought him ihome with an RBI single. Palmer also went dep in the win as the lone impressive offensive performer for Brooklyn in this one. On the mound, Christian Scott struggled with control and gave up two runs in fewer than three innings.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Brendan Hardy on the 7-day injured list.

LAKELAND 6, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

Outside of Omar De Los Santos, human box score stuffer, St. Lucie didn’t do much in this one. De Los Santos homered (his 14th) and also struck out twice. Otherwise, the rest of the Mets had only five total bases and the pitching was poor.

FCL METS 3, FCL ASTROS ORANGE 0 (BOX)

We usually don’t comment on the FCL, but Kevin Parada made his professional debut and looked very good (though he did have a passed ball). Expect him to join St. Lucie in relatively short order.

Star(s) of the Night

JT Riddle

Goat of the Night

Harol Gonzalez