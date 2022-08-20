Mets vs. Phillies: Game 1 Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/20/22

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Tyler Naquin - LF
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Michael Pérez - C
Trevor Williams - RHP
Phillies lineup
- Kyle Schwarber - DH
- Rhys Hoskins - 1B
- Alec Bohm - 3B
- Nick Castellanos - RF
- Bryson Stott - SS
- Jean Segura - 2B
- Garrett Stubbs - C
- Matt Vierling - LF
- Bradley Zimmer - CF
Zack Wheeler - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 1:05pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
