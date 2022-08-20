 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Phillies: Game 1 Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/20/22

The Mets kick off today’s twin bill in Philadelphia with Trevor Williams on the mound against Zack Wheeler.

By Allison McCague
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  7. Tyler Naquin - LF
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Michael Pérez - C

Trevor Williams - RHP

Phillies lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - DH
  2. Rhys Hoskins - 1B
  3. Alec Bohm - 3B
  4. Nick Castellanos - RF
  5. Bryson Stott - SS
  6. Jean Segura - 2B
  7. Garrett Stubbs - C
  8. Matt Vierling - LF
  9. Bradley Zimmer - CF

Zack Wheeler - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 1:05pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

