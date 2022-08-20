Mets vs. Phillies: Game 2 Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/20/22

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - DH
- Darin Ruf - 1B
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Mark Canha - LF
- Brett Baty - 3B
- James McCann - C
David Peterson - LHP
Phillies lineup
- Kyle Schwarber - DH
- Rhys Hoskins - 1B
- Alec Bohm - 3B
- J.T. Realmuto - C
- Nick Castellanos - RF
- Jean Segura - 2B
- Matt Vierling - CF
- Edmundo Sosa - SS
- Nick Maton - LF
Bailey Falter - LHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:15pm ET
TV: FOX
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
