Mets vs. Phillies: Game 2 Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/20/22

The Mets look to sweep today’s doubleheader and secure the series victory with David Peterson facing off against fellow lefty Bailey Falter.

By Michael Drago
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - DH
  5. Darin Ruf - 1B
  6. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  7. Mark Canha - LF
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. James McCann - C

David Peterson - LHP

Phillies lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - DH
  2. Rhys Hoskins - 1B
  3. Alec Bohm - 3B
  4. J.T. Realmuto - C
  5. Nick Castellanos - RF
  6. Jean Segura - 2B
  7. Matt Vierling - CF
  8. Edmundo Sosa - SS
  9. Nick Maton - LF

Bailey Falter - LHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:15pm ET
TV: FOX
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

