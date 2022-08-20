Mets bats go quiet in nightcap for doubleheader split

After unloading on Zack Wheeler and the Phillies bullpen in Game 1, the Mets’ offense was shut down by Bailey Falter and the Phillies bullpen in the nightcap, as the Mets lost this one 4-1.

Both teams got on the board in the first inning, as the Mets loaded the bases with two outs on a Lindor single and then consecutive walks. Falter then threw a wild pitch, allowing Lindor to score and the Mets to draw first blood. The inning could have been way worse for Falter, but Starling Marte was caught stealing for the second out and Falter was able to get Lindor to line out to end the threat.

The Phillies answered back right away when Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the inning with a double and was driven in on a two-out RBI single by J.T. Realmuto to even up the ballgame 1-1. The Phillies extended their lead in the third on an Alec Bohm RBI double just fair down the left field line that plated two runs. In the end, David Peterson lasted just 4 2⁄ 3 innings and had to throw 100 pitches, but he did a good job to limit the damage to just three runs. The Phillies left seven men on base through the first five innings and left them loaded in the fifth inning when Stephen Nogosek struck out Matt Vierling to record the final out of the inning in relief of Peterson.

Nogosek pitched the sixth inning as well and the Phillies once again loaded the bases, but two of the three baserunners reached on errors. J.T. Realmuto then lined one that looked ticketed for right field, but Jeff McNeil continued his defensive magic from Game 1 and laid out to make a fantastic diving catch to save two runs.

Meanwhile, the Mets were unable to break through against Falter, who yielded just the one run on two hits through six innings of work. José Alvardo pitched a scoreless seventh for the Phillies and David Robertson worked around a one-out walk to Nimmo to toss a scoreless eighth. Rob Zastryzny made his debut with the Mets and recorded the final two outs of the seventh for the Mets after Nogosek surrendered a one-out single and stayed on to record the first out of the eighth inning as well. But, then Kyle Schwarber hit a sharp liner to left that Mark Canha tried to cut off for a single, but it clanked off his glove on the bounce and Schwarber pulled in at third with a triple instead. Buck Showalter brought in Mychal Givens to try to escape the jam, but Rhys Hoskins singled to give the Phillies a crucial insurance run.

Robertson went back to the mound for the Phillies in the ninth and missed giving up a solo home run to Darin Ruf by about six inches (it was foul). The Mets did bring the tying run to the plate after Jeff McNeil doubled and Mark Canha walked, but Robertson was able to get Brett Baty to ground into a force out at third to end the game. José Butto will make his Mets debut tomorrow in a spot start filling in for Taijuan Walker, facing off against Kyle Gibson in the final game of this four-game series in Philadelphia.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Stephen Nogosek, +7.4% WPA

Big Mets loser: David Peterson, -15.6% WPA

Mets pitchers: -8.5% WPA

Mets hitters: -41.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Bailey Falter’s wild pitch with the bases loaded that put the Mets on the board in the first inning, +8.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Alec Bohm’s go-ahead RBI double in the third inning, -18.3% WPA