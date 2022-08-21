Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/21/22: Can’t Anybody Here Play This Game?

*All results from games played on August 20, 2022

CHARLOTTE 4, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Syracuse took an initial lead thanks to a Mark Vientos double and RBI single from old friend Travis Jankowski, but Mark Peyton- another old friend- tied things in the fifth with a two run homer. With the score reset at 2-2, the Syracuse bullpen blinked first, as Trey Cobb gave up solo homers in the seventh and eighth innings. Vientos closed the gap with a solo homer of his own- and man, he’s been on fire lately- but Daniel Palka and Travis Blankenhorn weren’t able to follow him with late inning heroics.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of LHP Rob Zastryzny from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned LHP Sam Clay to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP R.J. Alvarez outright to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: C Juan Loyo assigned to Syracuse Mets from Brooklyn Cyclones.

RICHMOND 5, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

Both teams scored a run early on, but the Flying Squirrels had a big fourth inning that the Rumble Ponies could not replicate. While Binghamton was able to pound out seven hits, not a single one went for extra bases; that’s not exactly conducive to scoring runs last time I checked.

HUDSON VALLEY 5, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Luis Moreno was playing with fire all evening, issuing a ton of walks and giving up plenty of contact, but things finally came to a head in the sixth. He started off the frame with a walk, hit the next batter, and after a mound visit settled him down enough to record an out, he wasn’t able to finish the frame, as he served up a three-run homer. Sammy Tavarez gave up two more runs during his time on the mound but they really wouldn’t matter as Brooklyn was barely able to manage one.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Daniel Juarez assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

LAKELAND 5, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

The Flying Tigers took an early lead, but St. Lucie quickly found themselves on top in the third. That lead would not last long, as Benito Garcia gave up three runs in the bottom of the fourth to put Lakeland on top. Chase Estep put them within a run with a seventh inning solo shot, but Manuel Sequera hit a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the inning off of Jace Beck to give Lakeland the breathing room back- breathing room that would ultimately end up unneeded.

FCL METS 5, FCL NATIONALS 0 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Luke Bartnicki assigned to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Mathieu Voros assigned to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

Trey Cobb