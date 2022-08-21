Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/21/22: Can’t Anybody Here Play This Game?

*All results from games played on August 20, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (50-66)
CHARLOTTE 4, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)
Syracuse took an initial lead thanks to a Mark Vientos double and RBI single from old friend Travis Jankowski, but Mark Peyton- another old friend- tied things in the fifth with a two run homer. With the score reset at 2-2, the Syracuse bullpen blinked first, as Trey Cobb gave up solo homers in the seventh and eighth innings. Vientos closed the gap with a solo homer of his own- and man, he’s been on fire lately- but Daniel Palka and Travis Blankenhorn weren’t able to follow him with late inning heroics.
- CF Travis Jankowski: 1-4, RBI, BB, 2 K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-4, R, HBP
- 3B Mark Vientos: 2-5, R, 2B, HR (22), 2 RBI, K
- DH Daniel Palka: 1-5, 2 K
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 0-2, 3 BB, 2 K
- LF Khalil Lee: 0-4, 3 K
- SS JT Riddle: 2-4, R, K, E (8)
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-3
- C Juan Loyo: 1-4, 3 K
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- RHP Trey Cobb: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, HBP, L (6-2)
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of LHP Rob Zastryzny from Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned LHP Sam Clay to Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP R.J. Alvarez outright to Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: C Juan Loyo assigned to Syracuse Mets from Brooklyn Cyclones.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-29/42-70)
RICHMOND 5, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
Both teams scored a run early on, but the Flying Squirrels had a big fourth inning that the Rumble Ponies could not replicate. While Binghamton was able to pound out seven hits, not a single one went for extra bases; that’s not exactly conducive to scoring runs last time I checked.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-3, BB, K
- C Nick Meyer: 1-4
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-4, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 2-4, R
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 1-4, RBI, K
- RF Zach Ashford: 0-3
- 1B Matt Winaker: 1-3, K
- RHP Alex Valverde: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, L (1-6)
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (26-21/56-57)
HUDSON VALLEY 5, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
Luis Moreno was playing with fire all evening, issuing a ton of walks and giving up plenty of contact, but things finally came to a head in the sixth. He started off the frame with a walk, hit the next batter, and after a mound visit settled him down enough to record an out, he wasn’t able to finish the frame, as he served up a three-run homer. Sammy Tavarez gave up two more runs during his time on the mound but they really wouldn’t matter as Brooklyn was barely able to manage one.
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-3, R, BB
- DH Alex Ramirez: 2-4, SB (4)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-3, K, HBP
- 2B Jose Peroza: 2-3, 2B, BB
- 3B William Lugo: 0-3, K, HBP
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, SB (4)
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, 2 K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 4 K, HBP, E (2), L (1-7)
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
ROSTER ALERT: LHP Daniel Juarez assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (25-22/65-47)
LAKELAND 5, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)
The Flying Tigers took an early lead, but St. Lucie quickly found themselves on top in the third. That lead would not last long, as Benito Garcia gave up three runs in the bottom of the fourth to put Lakeland on top. Chase Estep put them within a run with a seventh inning solo shot, but Manuel Sequera hit a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the inning off of Jace Beck to give Lakeland the breathing room back- breathing room that would ultimately end up unneeded.
- CF Tanner Murphy: 1-5
- 3B Chase Estep: 1-4, 2 R, HR (2), RBI
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, R, 2 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 2-4
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 0-3, BB, 2 K, E (14)
- SS Brad Malm: 1-4, 2 K
- DH Blaine McIntosh: 1-4, K, CS (2)
- C Gregory Leal: 1-3, 2 E (1, 2)
- PH Eduardo Salazar: 0-1
- RHP Calvin Ziegler: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP Benito Garcia: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, WP, L (2-2)
- RHP Jace Beck: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Complex: FCL Mets (33-20)
FCL METS 5, FCL NATIONALS 0 (BOX)
- REHAB ALERT CF Jake Mangum: 1-3, 3B, RBI, 2 BB
- SS Jett Williams: 0-3, RBI, BB, K, HBP, 2 SB (5, 6)
- DH Kevin Parada: 0-3, RBI, BB, BP
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-4
- 1B Vincent Perozo: 3-4, R, 2B
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-4, E (1)
- RF Dyron Campos: 1-4, 2 R, RBI
- C Andriel Lantigua: 0-3, R, 2 K, PB (3)
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 3-4, R, 2B
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, W (3-4)
- LHP Luke Bartnicki: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, S (1)
ROSTER ALERT: LHP Luke Bartnicki assigned to FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Mathieu Voros assigned to FCL Mets.
Star of the Night
Mark Vientos
Goat of the Night
Trey Cobb
