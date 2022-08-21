Mets Morning News: José Butto to make major league debut filling in for Walker

Meet the Mets

The Mets split a doubleheader with the Phillies yesterday, with Trevor Williams coming up huge for four strong innings of work in Game 1, which the Mets won 8-2. Michael Pérez’s first hit as a Met was the RBI single that gave the Mets a 2-0 lead and they never looked back, adding two more against Zack Wheeler and piling on against the Phillies bullpen. Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil each collected two hits in the victory.

But the bats went cold in Game 2, as rookie Bailey Falter held the Mets to just one run on two hits over six innings of work. David Peterson negotiated traffic nearly every inning and took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. The Mets brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but David Robertson was able to complete the six-out save to secure the doubleheader split for the Phillies.

The Mets brought up Rob Zastryzny yesterday, who pitched in the second game of the doubleheader, and optioned Sam Clay. Meanwhile, R.J. Alvarez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Syracuse.

Taijuan Walker, who is dealing with a bulging disc in his back, will not start today, but could be ready as soon as Tuesday against the Yankees. In Walker’s stead, José Butto will make his major league debut.

John Harper of SNY spoke to scouts about Brett Baty—his defense, ability to hit lefties, and more.

The FCL Mets clinched a spot in the Florida Complex League playoffs yesterday.

Recently Willie Randolph selected David Cone with the first overall pick in the Old Timers’ Day draft. Opposing manager Terry Collins picked Bartolo Colón with his first pick.

Around the National League East

The Braves walked off the Astros in the 11th inning 5-4 in an exciting back-and-forth World Series rematch.

Justin Toscano reviews the different avenues the Braves might pursue regarding Marcell Ozuna, who was recently arrested for DUI.

The Dodgers shut out the Marlins 7-0 in Dustin May’s return. Braxton Garrett was set to make the start for Miami, but he went on the injured list with an oblique strain and Bryan Hoeing made his major league debut filling in for Garrett.

The Nationals rallied in the ninth, but were unable to come back and fell to the Padres 2-1. Juan Soto went 2-for-3 and hit the go-ahead homer for San Diego.

Around Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols continued his quest for history last night, hitting his 691st and 692nd career home runs and passing Stan Musial for career total bases. He now trails only Hank Aaron for most total bases in MLB history.

The Red Sox and Orioles will meet today in Williamsport for the Little League Classic.

Gunnar Henderson might be the latest young player to be promoted by the Orioles, according to reporting from Ken Rosenthal.

After a health scare, Yordan Álvarez was released from the hospital Friday night after all testing came back normal.

Ron Gardenhire was inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame yesterday.

Yesterday at Amazin' Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Félix Millán!