Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/21/22

Jose Butto makes his MLB debut in the finale of this series in Philadelphia.

By Brian Salvatore
Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  7. Mark Canha - LF
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Michael Perez - C

Jose Butto - RHP

Phillies lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - DH
  2. Rhys Hoskins - 1B
  3. Alec Bohm - 3B
  4. J.T. Realmuto - C
  5. Nick Castellanos - RF
  6. Bryson Stott - SS
  7. Nick Maton - 2B
  8. Matt Vierling - LF
  9. Bradley Zimmer - CF

Kyle Gibson - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 1:35pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

