Mets call up José Butto, Nate Fisher in flurry of roster moves

Ahead of their series finale in Philadelphia this afternoon, the Mets have officially called up right-handed starting pitcher José Butto. On top of that, the team has called up left-handed relief pitcher Nate Fisher, placed right-handed reliever Stephen Nogosek on the injured list with an oblique strain, optioned lefty reliever Rob Zastryzny to Triple-A Syracuse, and designated lefty reliever Sam Clay for assignment. All of the relievers who have been removed from the roster made appearances during the Mets’ doubleheader split with the Phillies yesterday.

Butto has a 4.12 ERA between his time in Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this year, with the bulk of that work having taken place in Binghamton. You can read plenty more about him in Steve Sypa’s primer on the 24-year-old. He is starting today because Taijuan Walker is unable to start after having to leave his start against the Braves last week after just two innings because of back spasms.