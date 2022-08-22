From Complex To Queens, Episode 184: More draftee debuts and late season contributors

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

August 21st is the 233rd day of the year, which means that there are 132 days left. Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss #1 pitchers who wore #32 in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, they review how the Mets’ minor league affiliates did this past week.

Following that, the team reviews some additional draftee professional debuts and work their way up to minor leaguers making their major league debuts.

