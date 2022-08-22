Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/22/22: Bullpen blues

*All results from games played on August 21, 2022

CHARLOTTE 10, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)

After falling behind 6-0 early, it looked like another loss to Charlotte, literally the worst team in the International League and the only team Syracuse is ahead in the standings of. Miraculously, they staged a comeback, scoring a run in the fourth, two in the sixth, and three in the seventh to tie things up. In the eighth, Gosuke Katoh drove in his third RBI of the night to give Syracuse a 7-6 lead. It unfortunately did not last long, as Phillip Diehl gave up four runs in the bottom of the frame. Daniel Palka was able to drive in a run on a sac fly in the ninth, and the tying run did come to the plate in the form of the productive Katoh, but he flew out to end things.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Jose Butto from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of LHP Nate Fisher from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP David Peterson returned to Syracuse Mets from New York Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned LHP Rob Zastryzny to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets signed free agent RHP Manuel Alvarez to a minor league contract.

BINGHAMTON 6, RICHMOND 5 (BOX)

Rain delayed the start of this contest, but the Rumble Ponies got to scoring almost as soon as they started. They plated two in the first, and then plated two in the fifth and two in the eighth. Richmond made it close, scoring four innings late, but the bullpen barely held on to split the series.

HUDSON VALLEY 9, BROOKLYN 3 / 10 (BOX)

What a disaster. The Cyclone and the Renegades traded the lead a few times early on, with Hudson Valley eventually taking a 3-2 lead in the fifth and Brooklyn tying things at 3-3 in the seventh. The game went into extra innings, and the wheels completely fell off. Dylan Hall gave up the lead, allowing not one, not two, not three, not four, not even five, but six runs in the top of the tenth. Suffice to say, the Cyclones were not able to claw out of that hole.

ST. LUCIE 8, LAKELAND 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie came out of the gates swinging, with Chase Estep continuing his terrific start to his professional career by swatting another homer. The rehabbing Joey Lucchesi, gave up a run in his inning of work and then Joel Diaz gave up a pair in the second, putting St. Lucie behind. That deficit did not last for long, as the Mets put up a five spot in the fourth, giving them a commanding lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the afternoon.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent LHP Joey Lucchesi on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

Dylan Hall & Phillip Diehl