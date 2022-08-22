Mets Morning News: Luckiest

Meet the Mets

With the power of Luck and Nate Fisher on their side, the Mets came back and came back and came back against the Phillies on their way to a Ron Darling-predicted 10-9 victory.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, ESPN.

Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Mets today and beyond that...uh nobody really knows!

Hey, did you see Mark Canha’s bat flip? Whether your answer was yes or no, I implore you to look at it again. Just for fun.

Sometimes, the best lefty relievers don’t come from the draft or another team at the deadline. Once in a while, they come from a desk at a bank in Omaha, like Nate Fisher.

The bank manager even called up and congratulated Fisher on his promotion.

Sure, Jose Butto didn’t have the most impressive debut of all time, but he had a debut and that’s still pretty cool.

As Fisher and Butto came to the majors, Sam Clay was DFA’d, Rob Zastryzny was sent down to Syracuse, and Stephen Nogosek was placed on the IL.

Eduardo Escobar is feeling well, recovering nicely, and remains on pace to return to the Mets when his IL stint is over on Friday.

The Patrick Mazeika Era has come to an end as he and his nipples have found a new home in San Francisco after being picked up on waivers.

Around the National League East

Despite scoring twice against Ryan Pressly in the bottom of the ninth, the Braves lost to the Astros, 5-4.

Patrick Corbin brought his ERA back into the 6s, but gave up a deciding homer to Josh Bell in the Nationals’ 2-1 loss to San Diego.

The Dodgers ravaged Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins as Miami left Dodger Stadium with a 10-3 loss.

Fresh off of his second arrest as a member of the Atlanta Braves, Marcell Ozuna was booed when he was introduced, when he walked up to the plate, and when he struck out.

The Phillies career of Corey Knebel may be over after he tore a shoulder capsule and will miss the remainder of the season.

Bryce Harper hopes to kick off his rehab assignment this week and make a return to the Phillies around the first of September.

Next season’s Little League Classic will feature the Nationals taking on the hometown Philadelphia Phillies.

Around Major League Baseball

The Orioles celebrated their being in the Little League Classic by getting autographs from little leaguers and sliding down giant hills on pieces of cardboard.

The Red Sox celebrated in almost the same fashion, but with a few less autographed jerseys and one additional manager sliding on a piece of cardboard.

Twenty one years and countless threats to LaTroy Hawkins later, the Yankees finally retired Paul O’Neil’s number 21.

A recurring shoulder sprain has ended Kyle Hendricks’ disappointing 2022 season and has him looking forward to 2023.

Following an angry exchange of words after an Aaron Judge hit by pitch, Alek Manoah skipped the boring stuff in the postgame and just challenged Gerrit Cole to a fight.

Austin Hedges of the Guardians has been fined for his criticisms of the quality of umpires and the replay system.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006, Carlos Delgado hit a grand slam against the Cardinals and gained entry to the 400 home run club.