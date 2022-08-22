Mets reinstate Tomás Nido from injured list, among other roster moves

The Mets have once again made a flurry of roster moves, and this particular batch starts with the team having reinstated catcher Tomás Nido from the injured list. The team optioned right-handed pitcher José Butto to Triple-A Syracuse, called up right-handed pitcher Connor Grey from Syracuse, and designated left-handed pitchers Nate Fisher and Rob Zastryzny for assignment.

Since Nido had been out on the COVID-related injured list, the team was able to fill his roster spot without having him count against the 40-man roster, but with him back, a spot had to be cleared. The other spot had to be opened in order to add Grey to the forty.

Of the pitchers, Fisher made perhaps the biggest contribution in his brief time with the major league team, having thrown three scoreless innings against the Phillies yesterday to keep the Mets in the game that they ultimately won in dramatic fashion.