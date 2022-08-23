Meet the Mets

The Mets fell 4-2 to the Yankees in game one their two-game set at Yankee Stadium. Save for a Daniel Vogelbach two-run homer in the seventh, the offense was nonexistent, barely making Domingo Germán work during his 6 1⁄ 3 inning performance. Max Scherzer, meanwhile, was far from sharp, allowing runs in the first, third, fifth, and seventh to take his 100th career loss.

Prior to the game, the Mets made a number of roster moves: They activated Tomás Nido from the IL, selected Connor Grey from Triple-A, optioned José Butto back to Syracuse, and designated for assignment. The Mets plan to stick with three catchers for the time being.

Taijuan Walker will pitch for the Mets tonight, meaning Jacob deGrom will be pushed back to pitch on either Thursday or Friday against the Rockies.

Tylor Megill says he will throw live batting practice soon, and still aims to return later this month or in early September.

In more positive injury news, Eduardo Escobar feels “really good” and could return by week’s end.

Scherzer will get an extra day off before his next start (thanks to Wednesday’s off day) and will pitch on Sunday afternoon.

If you haven’t yet seen this hype video the Mets posted following Sunday’s win, watch it and get ready to run through a brick wall for this team all over again.

Ahead of Old Timers’ Day, Jay Horwitz wrote about Edgardo Alfonzo, the “All Star without an ego”.

While the Mets have been a feel-good story, they are far from being assured a happy ending thanks to Atlanta creeping up on them.

If you think you’ve read enough pieces on “Narco” by Blasterjaxxx featuring Timmy Trumpet, no you haven’t and here’s another one courtesy of Variety.

The Guardian explored the different methods to which the Mets and the Braves are finding success, this year and in the long term.

Mark Vientos was named International League Player of the Week.

Around the National League East

The Braves held off the Pirates 2-1, cutting the Mets’ lead in the National League East to three games.

The Marlins shut out the Athletics 3-0.

The Phillies topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-1.

Philadelphia selected the contract of Michael Plassmeyer and DFA’ed Tyler Cyr.

John Kruk did not take the Mets’ comeback on Sunday very well.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB.com writers shared one thing they got wrong for each team.

Derek Jeter discussed the key to not letting a big division lead slip away late in the season.

The Yankees placed pitcher Scott Effross on the IL and recalled pitcher Clarke Schmidt.

The Red Sox placed Nate Eovaldi on the IL and called up Josh Winckowski to pitch tonight.

Freddie Freeman made a $500,000 donation to help bring new baseball facilities to El Modena High School.

Albert Pujols, who sat eight homer runs shy of from 700 from his career—more on that later—is enjoying a renaissance in his return to the Cardinals.

Pujols shared NL Player of the Week honors, while Johnny Cueto was named AL Player of the Week.

Pujols then hit his 693rd homer for the lone run in a 1-0 Cardinals victory over the Cubs. In the win, Jordan Montgomery tossed a Greg Maddux game.

The Royals beat the floundering White Sox 6-4 in a matinee showdown.

The Rays won 2-1 against the Angels.

The Twins turned a triple play, but they still fell 2-1 to the Rangers.

The Brewers blanked the Dodgers 4-0.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets opted to skip Matt Harvey in Coors Field, turning instead to Logan Verrett for the spot start on this date in 2015. Verrett responded with a tremendous effort, tossing eight innings of one-run ball to help guide the Mets past the Rockies 5-1.